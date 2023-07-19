Alcoa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $102 million, after reporting…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $102 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

Alcoa shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.92, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.