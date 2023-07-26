Agnico: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $326.8 million.…

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $52.21, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEM

