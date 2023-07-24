Live Radio
Agilysys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2023, 4:20 PM

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $230 million to $235 million.

Agilysys shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $67.82, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

