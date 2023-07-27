Agco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $319.2 million. The…

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.72 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $15.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $14.7 billion.

Agco shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.

