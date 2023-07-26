Affiliated Managers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Wednesday reported…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $125.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.23 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $512.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $543 million.

Affiliated Managers shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.

