AerCap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $492.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.

AerCap expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9 per share.

AerCap shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.

