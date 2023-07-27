Advantage Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.9 million.…

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.

Advantage Energy shares have declined roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.97, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAVVF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAVVF

