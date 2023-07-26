ADP: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $776.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.41 billion, or $8.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.01 billion.

ADP shares have climbed almost 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.