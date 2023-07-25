ADM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $927 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $927 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $25.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.9 billion.

ADM shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

