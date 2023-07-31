Addus HomeCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.9…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $260 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.6 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $91.57, a drop of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADUS

