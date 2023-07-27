ACNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.5 million. The…

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The bank, based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

ACNB shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

