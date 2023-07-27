AbbVie: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.02…

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.52 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.90 to $11.10 per share.

AbbVie shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has decreased nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBV

