Abbott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.38 billion.

The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $9.98 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.7 billion.

Abbott expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share.

Abbott shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has dropped slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABT

