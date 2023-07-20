ABB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $906 million. The Zurich-based…

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $8.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.47 billion.

ABB shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year.

