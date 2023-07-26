A10 Networks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The provider of networking technologies posted revenue of $65.8 million in the period.

A10 Networks shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.54, a rise of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.