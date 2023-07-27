A.O. Smith: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $157 million. The Milwaukee-based…



The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $960.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $971.2 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.75 billion to $3.83 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

