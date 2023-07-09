Signs You Should Stop Exercising Immediately

Generally, your heart loves exercise. There’s one thing to set straight: Exercise is overwhelmingly good for your heart. For most…

Generally, your heart loves exercise.

There’s one thing to set straight: Exercise is overwhelmingly good for your heart. For most people, the following benefits far outweigh the risks:

— Lowers cholesterol.

— Reduces blood pressure.

— Improves blood sugar.

— Decreases inflammation.

Physical activity is also one of the most effective ways to ward off heart disease and stroke, two of the top causes of death in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. The AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise for adults each week.

However, there are times when exercise can potentially be detrimental to your health. Finding that balance between maximizing heart health but minimizing risks from pushing too hard can be especially tricky.

Too much of a good thing

While regular, moderate exercise is a key component of top-notch heart health, tipping over into too much strenuous exercise can jeopardize your health.

“Studies have found individuals such as marathon runners, who run numerous miles for a number of years, can lead to structural changes in the heart, which in turn could lead to heart attacks and arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythm),” explains Dr. Fred Soliman, a sports medicine physician with the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in Florida and team physician for the University of Central Florida. “Other studies have found individuals who participate in excessive exercise habits can lead to increased rates of cardiovascular disease, as well.”

Strenuous exercise can also exacerbate some uncommon heart conditions, adds Dr. Jim Liu, a cardiologist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. These conditions include certain cardiomyopathies, myocarditis, congenital heart conditions and severe heart valve conditions.

In short, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing. The first sign often shows up as regression in your progress or results. Sometimes referred to as overtraining, if you find that your muscles are constantly sore and you’re having trouble sleeping or keeping up with previously easy workouts, then something is probably wrong. It’s best to rest and seek medical advice.

Here are 11 signs you should stop working out immediately:

1. You haven’t consulted your doctor.

If you’re at risk for heart disease, it’s important that you talk to your doctor before beginning an exercise plan, says Dr. Jonathan Drezner, a Seattle-based family medicine physician at the University of Washington who specializes in sports medicine. For example, your doctor may provide specific guidelines so you can exercise safely after a heart attack.

Risk factors for heart disease include:

— Hypertension.

— High cholesterol.

— Diabetes.

— A history of smoking.

— A family history of heart disease, heart attack or sudden death from a heart problem.

— All of the above.

Young athletes should be screened for heart conditions too.

“The worst tragedy of all is sudden death on the playing field,” says Drezner, who also focuses on the prevention of sudden cardiac death in young athletes.

The fact is, no matter your age, if you’re taking up a new exercise protocol, it’s important to check with your doctor and make sure you’re healthy enough.

2. You go from zero to 100.

Ironically, people who are out of shape may also be at higher risk for sudden heart problems while ramping up a workout or physical activity, such as shoveling snow after a winter spent indoors.

“Pace yourself, don’t do too much too soon and make sure you give your body time to rest between workouts,” advises Dr. Martha Gulati, director of preventive cardiology and associate director of the Preventive and Rehabilitative Cardiac Center at the Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles.

Your heart rate is also a critical indicator of your health as you’re starting a new exercise program. Kisha Carr, a CrossFit Level 2 Trainer and USA Weightlifting-certified trainer with Invictus Fitness in San Diego, California, says that one rule of thumb is not to exceed your maximum heart rate.

The formula for finding your max heart rate is to subtract your age from 220. So, if you’re 40 years old, subtract 40 from 220 and that equals your max heart rate — 180 beats per minute.

3. Your heart rate doesn’t come down with rest.

If you are keeping tabs on your heart rate, make sure you’re staying within a recommended window.

For moderately intense exercise, for example, your heart rate should be between 64% and 76% of your maximum heart rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For a 40-year-old adult, that’s between about 115 and 137 beats per minute.

“If you’re exceeding 90% of your max heart rate continually for an extended period of time, that might be a red flag and you should see your doctor,” Carr says.

Similarly, if you experience a sudden spike in heart rate that seems disproportionate to the amount of effort you’re putting into your workout, that’s definitely a good time to stop and make sure everything is OK.

4. You’re not regularly paying attention to your body.

Even if you’re a seasoned athlete, you still need to pay attention to how your body is responding to exercise each time. Endurance athletes and others who work out intensively for long periods can experience changes to the heart muscle (thickening and enlargement) that might elevate the risk for sudden cardiac events.

In a small 2019 study in PloS One, for example, researchers found that amateur triathletes (who were working out for about 27 hours per week on average) had signs of sustained overactivity of their cardiovascular sympathetic nervous system when compared to healthy, sedentary non-athletes. The study noted that these signs could be a risk factor for future cardiovascular events. In addition, researchers observed that over time, the stress of each workout could result in changes to how the body responds to such stress, which could increase your risk of a cardiac event.

That said, exercise is still good for you. The axiom “the dose makes the poison” is the key here. Sudden cardiac events among seasoned athletes are relatively rare, and exercise is still overwhelmingly good for your heart. The point is to be mindful of your limits, and if something doesn’t feel right, back off and take a rest or seek medical attention.

5. You experience chest pain.

“Chest pain is never normal or expected,” says Gulati, who also serves as president of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology and associate director of the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center.

She says that, in rare cases, exercise can cause a heart attack. If you feel chest pain or pressure — especially alongside nausea, vomiting, dizziness, shortness of breath or extreme sweating — stop working out immediately and call 911, Gulati advises.

6. You’re suddenly short on breath.

If your breath doesn’t quicken when you exercise, you’re probably not working hard enough. But there’s a difference between shortness of breath due to exercise and shortness of breath due to a potential heart attack, heart failure, exercise-induced asthma or another condition.

“If there is an activity or level that you could do with ease and suddenly you get winded,” Gulati says, “stop exercising and see your doctor.”

Liu adds that if your post-workout shortness of breath is severe or persistent, you should also visit your provider.

7. You feel dizzy.

Most likely, you’ve pushed yourself too hard or didn’t eat or drink enough before your workout. But if stopping for water or a snack doesn’t help — or if the lightheadedness is accompanied by profuse sweating, confusion or even fainting — you might need emergency attention.

These symptoms could be a sign of dehydration, diabetes, blood pressure or heart problem or possibly a nervous system problem. Dizziness could also signal a heart valve issue, Gulati says.

8. Your legs cramp.

Cramps seem innocent enough, but they shouldn’t be ignored. Leg cramps during exercise, for example, could signal intermittent claudication, or blockage of your leg’s main artery, and warrant at least a talk with your doctor.

Although the exact reason why cramps occur isn’t fully understood, they’re thought to be related to low potassium levels, dehydration or electrolyte imbalances.

“I think it’s fairly safe to say the number one reason why people are going to start cramping is dehydration,” says Dr. Mark Conroy, an emergency medicine and sports medicine physician with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dehydration can also be a big issue for the whole body, especially if you’re exercising in hot weather.

“(If you’re) out in the heat and you feel like your legs are cramping up, it’s not a time to push through,” Conroy adds. “You need to stop what you’re doing.”

To relieve cramps, Conroy recommends cooling the area down. He suggests wrapping a damp towel that’s been in the freezer or refrigerator around the affected area or applying an ice pack. He also recommends massaging the cramped muscle while you stretch it.

9. Your heartbeat is wacky.

If you have atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heartbeat, or another heart rhythm disorder, it’s important to pay attention to your heartbeat and seek emergency care when symptoms occur. Such conditions can feel like fluttering, thumping or a skipped heart beat in the chest and require medical attention.

10. Your sweat levels suddenly increase.

Suddenly sweating more than normal can also be a sign that something is amiss. The body uses sweat as its own air conditioning system to help rid the body of excess heat. Excessive sweating — beyond what’s normal for your body — could mean your body is too hot.

If weather conditions aren’t the culprit behind increased sweat output, it’s best to take a break and determine if something serious is at play.

11. You feel confused, or your workout buddy seems off.

Often, it’s more likely that a workout partner will notice a cognitive change first rather than the person experiencing the issue, which is why it’s smart to pair up as a safety measure during exercise. So, if you’re working out with a partner and you notice they seem confused, it’s important to take a break to find out what the problem is.

Ignoring these signs could be dangerous.

Not paying attention to these signs could lead to injuries.

“You could suffer irreversible damage to your body,” Carr warns.

Any heart incident can impact other internal organs if they are deprived of adequate oxygen for a period of time. When identified early, though, these potentially life-threatening heart conditions are treatable, and you can resume exercising thereafter.

One of Carr’s clients, for instance, experienced “a heart attack while exerting himself extremely hard,” she recalls. “Following his heart attack, we scaled back his workouts, and thankfully, he made a full recovery.”

You can return to exercise.

Returning to exercise can also be a critical part of the healing process when you do have a heart issue.

“After the heart attack is treated or the damaged valve is replaced, the healing process is not complete,” explains Dr. Jeff Tyler, an interventional and structural cardiologist with the Orange County Heart Institute in California. “Exercise training is critical after one of these life-threatening events to restore a person’s function and quality of life.”

If you’ve had a heart problem or recent heart surgery, “cardiac rehabilitation offers a means for supervised exercise training to allow people to safely recover and regain their strength,” Tyler adds. Talk with your physician about enrolling in cardiac rehabilitation to get back to doing the things you love.

