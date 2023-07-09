9 Growth Stocks That Also Pay Dividends

Investors often have to make hard choices with their portfolio. Do you settle for passive long-term investments, or do you…

Investors often have to make hard choices with their portfolio. Do you settle for passive long-term investments, or do you actively trade even if it means the risk of costly short-term mistakes? Do you go all-in on stocks, or do you diversify into bonds or gold? Do you look for stable dividend stocks, or do you pursue riskier growth investments to grow your nest egg?

Generally speaking, it is best to be disciplined and follow your personal investing goals — regardless of whatever fashionable strategies are making the rounds. But when it comes to that last quandary of dividend stocks vs. growth stocks, well, there are a few companies out there that may allow investors to have their cake and eat it, too.

The following stocks all exhibit double-digit revenue growth potential, along with dividends of more than 2%. That doesn’t mean that they are perfect or come without their own unique risks, of course. But if you’re looking to split the difference between growth and dividend stocks, these nine options could be worth a look:

Stock Forward dividend yield Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (ticker: AEM) 3.3% Ambev SA (ABEV) 4.7% Ares Management Corp. (ARES) 3.2% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 2.1% Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 2.4% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 2.9% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 3% Sysco Corp. (SYY) 2.7% Vici Properties Inc. (VICI) 5%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM)

Agnico is a $24 billion gold mining company located in Toronto but with mines all across Canada, Australia, Finland, the U.S. and Latin America. Obviously the value of AEM can move up and down with the value of gold prices. However, the firm has proved reliable when it comes to continued exploration and expansion through internal projects as well as through potential acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. That has led to an outlook of roughly 15% revenue growth this fiscal year — as well as a consistent dividend that has grown from 10 cents quarterly in 2017 to 40 cents quarterly as of 2023.

Forward dividend yield: 3.3%

Ambev SA (ABEV)

Brazil’s Ambev is a unique play on the growth of the consumer class across Latin America. A specialty beverage company, ABEV produces and distributes beer under the Budweiser, Modelo, Michelob, Labatt and Stella Artois brands, among many others. It also produces soft drinks ranging from Gatorade to Lipton iced teas to Pepsi-Cola products to Red Bull energy drinks. Founded back in 1885, this company is effectively the “boots on the ground” for many established U.S. brands that are looking to cash in on middle class spending in Latin America. That puts ABEV stock on a path to nearly 13% revenue growth this year — with profits to support a generous dividend.

Forward dividend yield: 4.7%

Ares Management Corp. (ARES)

Generally, financial stocks are more value-oriented investments than growth investments. But Ares isn’t a commercial bank. Rather, this financial stock operates similar to a hedge fund or private equity fund by investing investor capital in pursuit of big returns. It commands about $350 billion in investments around the globe in pursuit of asymmetric upside across credit, private equity and real estate investments, among others. As those assets pay off, ARES passes on the returns to its shareholders. Things have been great lately for ARES, with a roughly 60% gain in shares over the last year. And with projected revenue growth of more than 30% for its fiscal 2024, the future is bright, too. Best of all for income investors, it is committed to sharing that success with investors via growing dividends as well; ARES saw a massive 26% increase in payouts from 61 cents quarter to 77 cents as of this spring.

Forward dividend yield: 3.2%

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

At $350 billion in value, chipmaking giant AVGO is the largest stock on this list. It’s still growing strong, though, despite this existing reach. Specifically, AVGO is expected to see revenue growth of 6% to 8% in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024. Broadcom is known as a “fabless” company, as it outsources all semiconductor manufacturing to third-party foundries rather than own and operate plants itself. That allows it to focus on specialized designs for telecom, power systems and display technologies. A big consumer of Broadcom-designed chips is device giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) — and after a recent deal was announced in May to continue the long-term use of those chips, so long as AVGO brings some of its production onshore into the U.S., the future remains bright for this high-tech dividend stock.

Forward dividend yield: 2.1%

Open Text Corp. (OTEX)

Software company Open Text may sound perfect for growth investors, but wouldn’t strike many folks as a potential dividend stock at first blush. It provides information management software and solutions, including cybersecurity and firewalls along with cloud applications to sort and make sense of their data. In an age of elevated cyber risks, it should be no surprise that the growth outlook for OTEX is bright with roughly 30% revenue expansion planned both this fiscal year and in 2024. But what’s interesting to income investors is that the firm has been paying dividends for roughly 10 years. Payouts have surged lately, too, from a low of 11.5 cents quarterly in early 2017 to 24.3 cents as of 2023.

Forward dividend yield: 2.4%

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

At roughly $110 billion in market value, Prologis is the largest real estate investment trust, or REIT, listed on U.S. exchanges. But while many investors may think of commercial and office space when they think of REITs, this industrial giant actually specializes in the less glamorous business of warehouses and related logistics facilities. While the properties themselves may not have as much flash as a Manhattan skyscraper, they are perhaps even more integral to the global economy in the age of e-commerce and just-in-time supply chains. With 1.2 billion square feet of space in 19 countries, Prologis serves a diverse base of roughly 6,600 customers. As a crucial middleman in nearly every industry, this logistics giant is incredibly stable — and with nearly 40% revenue growth projected this year and another 12% next fiscal year, it will only get more dominant going forward.

Forward dividend yield: 2.9%

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Though a midsized real estate company at only about $11 billion in market value, Rexford is a dominant industrial property operator in its native locale of Southern California — mainly in the bustling area of Los Angeles County. This is area in one of the world’s largest industrial markets, with high demand and low property availability. The dynamic allows REXR to command top rates for its 400 or so properties with about 44 million square feet of capacity. With revenue set to rise almost 30% in 2023 and then nearly 20% next fiscal year, the proof of REXR’s growth is in its numbers. And with long-term leases from reliable tenants, it can provide an above-average yield.

Forward dividend yield: 3%

Sysco Corp. (SYY)

Food distribution giant Sysco is a mainstay of restaurant and institutional foodservice supply chains around the world. That includes the food itself like produce, meat, seafood and dairy products as well as service items like plasticware, cookware, and even cleaning and sanitizing products. From high-end restaurants to kitchens in nursing homes, there are a wide range of Sysco clients — which means diversified revenue as well as plenty of paths to growth. Thanks to recovering economic activity, analysts expect SYY to post double-digit revenue growth this year. That expansion along with a stellar 47-year history of annual dividend increases means this is a growth stock with big income potential.

Forward dividend yield: 2.7%

Vici Properties Inc. (VICI)

Real estate investment trust Vici owns a host of world-class entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace, the MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Its property portfolio consists of 49 gaming facilities across the United States and Canada, more than 60,000 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. In the “risk-on” environment where consumer spending has remained stronger than expected and economic activity continues to hum along, Vici is predicting an impressive 30% jump in revenue this year and earnings per share that will nearly double from their fiscal 2022 levels. And as this is a REIT, with a mandate to deliver 90% of taxable income back to shareholders, that success adds up to a generous yield.

Forward dividend yield: 5%

