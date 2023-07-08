8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2022 the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress…

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2022 the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks. However, in 2023, Democrats no longer control the House, Pelosi is no longer House speaker and there has still been no vote on congressional stock trading.

Members of Congress are currently allowed to buy and sell individual stocks as long as they disclose their trades within 45 days. Pelosi has attracted a large following of stock traders on social media platforms in recent years thanks to the strong returns both she and her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, have generated on certain trades. Here are Nancy Pelosi’s eight most recent stock purchases:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

The iPhone maker is the most valuable public company in the U.S. market with a market capitalization of roughly $3 trillion. Pelosi purchased 10,000 shares of Apple stock by exercising Apple call options back in January 2022. In May 2022, Pelosi added to her Apple stake by buying 100 Apple call options with a strike price of $80 expiring in March 2023. Just days later, Pelosi disclosed an additional purchase of 50 Apple call options with an $80 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2022, Pelosi sold 50 Apple call options with a $100 strike price before their June 17 expiration. In March 2023, Pelosi exercised the Apple call options she bought in May of last year, purchasing 10,000 more shares of Apple stock.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In September 2022, Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class C shares by exercising 200 call options. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December of 2021. Between the time of the option purchase and the time she exercised them, Alphabet’s share price dropped 27.4%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 30,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class A shares, but she is still holding onto the Class C shares for now. Those shares are up 12.8% through July 10 since Pelosi exercised her options last September.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is one of the world’s largest professional software and cloud services providers. In May 2022, Pelosi purchased 50 Microsoft call options with a $180 strike price expiring in June 2023. Since Pelosi disclosed her Microsoft purchase, the stock is up about 30%. In April, Microsoft reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that exceeded consensus analyst estimates. Microsoft’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance also surpassed expectations, and the company said artificial intelligence-related demand will continue to be a long-term revenue growth driver. Pelosi’s husband Paul also recently upped his stake in Microsoft, exercising 50 call options and purchasing 5,000 shares of MSFT stock in June.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the most valuable U.S. electric vehicle maker with a market cap of around $850 billion. In March 2022, Pelosi purchased 2,500 shares of Tesla by exercising 25 call options with a strike price of $500. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December 2020. Between the time the purchase was disclosed and the time she exercised the options, Tesla’s share price climbed 41.4%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 5,000 shares of Tesla at a more than $511,000 loss. Tesla shares are down about 4% since she exercised her options in March 2022.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading investment manager. Pelosi made several AB stock trades in the past several years. In December 2020, she bought 20,000 shares. In February 2021, she made two additional purchases of AB stock totaling 40,000 shares. She purchased another 10,000 shares in January 2022. Most recently, Pelosi dumped 20,000 shares of AB stock in December 2022 for a $11,510 loss. The stock has significantly lagged behind the S&P 500 and generated a total return of just 15%, including dividends, since Pelosi’s December 2020 purchase. It’s also down about 8% so far in 2023.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Walt Disney is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates theme parks, movie and television studios, cruise lines, and other businesses. Disney also owns the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services. Pelosi purchased 10,000 shares of Disney in January 2022 by exercising 100 Disney call options with a strike price of $100. In September 2022, Pelosi reported that 50 Disney call options she purchased in 2021 expired worthless. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 10,000 shares of DIS stock at a $114,138 loss. Since she exercised her Disney call options in January 2022, the stock is down about 36%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal is a digital and mobile payments platform. In January 2022, Pelosi exercised 50 call options with a strike price of $100 to purchase 5,000 shares of PayPal. Pelosi had previously disclosed two large purchases of at least $750,000 in PayPal stock in June 2020. Pelosi’s PayPal investment performed terribly in 2022. In December, Pelosi sold 5,000 of her PYPL shares for a $424,313 loss. PayPal’s woes have continued so far in 2023, and the stock is now down nearly 60% overall since Pelosi exercised her PayPal call options in January 2022.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards and travel-related services. In January 2022, Pelosi purchased 5,000 shares of American Express by exercising 50 call options with an $80 strike price. Pelosi previously purchased at least $100,000 in AXP stock back in June 2020. American Express shares are up 78% since Pelosi made her large 2020 purchase, and up 7.4% since she added to her stake in January 2022. Pelosi is in good company in American Express, as it’s also one of the largest holdings of billionaire investing legend Warren Buffett.

Update 07/11/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.