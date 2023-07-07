7 Best Cruise Stocks to Buy Now

Many cruise stocks have rewarded investors year to date thanks to booming travel demand. After gloomy performances during the pandemic,…

Battered comps from slow travel make it easier for cruise stocks to achieve triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth. And some cruise companies have already reported that type of growth.

Do Cruise Stocks Present an Opportunity?

Many cruise stocks still have not reached their pre-pandemic prices. Carnival Corp. & PLC (ticker: CCL), one of the best cruise stocks to buy now, is well removed from its pre-pandemic per-share range of high $40s to low $50s.

John Engle, president of Almington Capital, indicates that cruise stocks can continue to ride the momentum from current trends. “In the short term, cruise stocks may enjoy some tailwinds thanks to upbeat expectations about the summer vacation season,” Engle says. “After years of struggles in the face of a global pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainty, cruise operators have been bouncing back.”

Cruise stock investors stand to benefit immensely if shares return to their pre-pandemic levels. Some of these cruise stocks distributed quarterly dividend payments leading up to 2020, hiking the dividend each year.

Meanwhile, the airline industry has experienced a strong recovery as well. Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) raised its full-year outlook and reinstated its dividend. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has also flipped back to profitability and is experiencing strong top-line growth.

The success of airlines and cruises demonstrates that more people want to travel with restrictions lifted.

Cruise Stock Risks to Keep in Mind

Although cruise stocks have delivered strong year-to-date returns and have made significant progress, the travel sector carries some risk. Some stocks are riskier than others, but Engle says some risks specifically apply to cruise stocks.

“The biggest risk for cruise stocks is sustainable profitability,” says Engle. “Many cruise operators are carrying an awful lot of debt, and it is not clear whether they will be able to service it over the long run. Thin profit margins and high debt should always be a cause for concern for investors looking at cyclical industries. Even a mild recession could be enough to devastate cruise operators’ bottom lines.”

Cruise stocks can continue their run as long as travel demand stays strong. However, any slowdowns can hurt cruise companies that carry significant debt. Cruise stock investors should carefully monitor travel demand to gauge the risk of their investments.

Investors seeking exposure to heightened travel demand may want to consider these seven top cruise stocks:

Cruise stock YTD return as of July 17 Carnival Corp. & PLC (CCL) 119.7% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 99.8% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) 69.6% Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) 35.6% Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) -14.3% OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. (OSW) 28% World Kinect Corp. (WKC) -17.9%

Carnival Corp. & PLC (CCL)

Carnival shares have more than doubled year to date as more travelers return to cruises. The company reported $4.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter, more than doubling its growth year over year. It is also the highest quarterly revenue number the corporation has ever reported. Total customer deposits also reached an all-time high of $7.2 billion, eclipsing the previous record of $6 billion in May 2019.

Carnival also reported a better-than-expected net loss of $407 million. Previous guidance suggested a second-quarter net loss between $425 million and $525 million. In a press release, Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein expressed confidence in the company’s ability to continue its progress.

“With bookings and customer deposits hitting all-time highs, we are clearly gaining momentum on an upward trajectory.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Royal Caribbean shares have also doubled year to date, and the company is almost back to profitability. The company reported $2.9 billion in revenue and a $47.9 million net loss (19 cents per share) in the first quarter. Full-year guidance calls for adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.40 to $4.80 per share.

A return to profitability can mean a dividend isn’t too far away. While management said there is no plan to declare or pay dividends in the near future, a return to payouts in 2024 or 2025 would be a welcome development for investors.

Prior to the pandemic, Royal Caribbean had been a reliable dividend growth stock since 2011. During that time span, the annual dividend jumped from $0.40 per share to $3.12 per share.

Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty remains optimistic that the rising trend of cruises will hold its ground.

“Leisure travel continues to strengthen as consumer spend further shifts toward experiences,” Liberty said in a May 4 press release. “Demand for our brands is outpacing broader travel due to a strong rebound and an attractive value proposition.”

Raised guidance also indicates the confidence leadership has in the underlying business.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

NCLH stock hasn’t doubled like the other cruise stocks, but it has still outperformed the market with a nearly 70% year-to-date gain. The company reported $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 31, which represents 249% year-over-year growth. Its annual revenue as of March 31 was $6.1 billion, a 426.5% increase year over year. Norwegian had a quarterly net loss of $159.3 million, or 38 cents per share.

Norwegian met or exceeded guidance on all key metrics in the first quarter. The company believes it can achieve a full-year adjusted EPS of 75 cents, an increase from its prior estimate of 70 cents. The company is going through a CEO transition, with Frank Del Rio passing the helm to Harry Sommer at the end of June. In his last press release as CEO, Del Rio informed shareholders that the company is “solidly positioned for 2023 and beyond” and has completed its post-pandemic operational recovery.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions is a smaller cruise stock, with a $558 million market cap that has rewarded shareholders with a 35.6% year-to-date return as of July 17. The company reported $143.4 million in revenue in the first quarter, representing a 167% revenue increase from Q1 2019 and a 111% revenue increase from Q1 2022.

The company has growing occupancy rates and reported a quarterly net income of $621,000. That is a significant improvement from last year’s net loss of $41.7 million in Q1 2022.

Leadership remains confident in the booming demand for cruise travel, setting full-year tour revenue guidance at $550 million to $575 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, at $70 million to $80 million. The company has also planned a $35 million stock repurchase program.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)

Agilysys provides software for the hospitality industry, giving it some exposure to cruise lines. The company also serves other sectors, such as hotels, resorts, stadiums and higher education.

Agilysys reported 21.8% year-over-year revenue growth to a record $198 million in fiscal year 2023, which ended on March 31. The company also reported $14.6 million in net income, more than doubling its growth from FY 2022. A healthy 60% of the company’s total revenue is recurring, which makes it more feasible for the company to maintain profit margins.

Agilysys hasn’t soared like pure-play cruise stocks. In fact, the stock is down roughly 14.3% year to date as of July 17. However, AGYS shares are up more than 300% over the past five years.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. (OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings provides spas, wellness and treatments on cruises and on land. Shares have jumped 28% year to date as the rising demand for cruise travel means more demand for OneSpaWorld’s services.

The company reported $182.5 million in total revenues in Q1 2023. That’s more than double the amount of revenue that the company generated in Q1 2022. Leonard Fluxman, OneSpaWorld’s CEO, indicated back in May that second-quarter results were already looking promising.

“Our second quarter 2023 performance is off to a positive start, and we expect our favorable momentum to continue to build throughout the year,” Fluxman said.

World Kinect Corp. (WKC)

World Kinect Corp., formerly known as World Fuel Services Corp., is an energy, commodities and services company. The corporation sells more than 50 fuel products and has delivered over 18 billion gallons of fuel.

Cruise ships that need fuel to cover vast distances turn to companies like World Kinect. The return of travel helped the company generate about $59 billion in revenue in 2022.

Revenue growth decelerated in 2023, and the company also reported a 13% year-over-year decline in net income in the first quarter. Aviation and marine segments both experienced double-digit year-over-year gains in gross income, though.

Ira Birns, chief financial officer of World Kinect, emphasized the company’s solid numbers in a Q1 press release: “Our balance sheet remains strong, providing significant liquidity to drive growth and continued investment in products and services that will further support our strategic priorities.”

Should You Get On Board with Cruise Stocks?

Many cruise stocks have outpaced the stock market and rewarded investors in 2023. Significant travel growth has helped cruise lines hit revenue records and get closer to profitability. Many of these same stocks also offered dividends and reliably paid them for several years before the pandemic.

However, cruise stocks have their risks. The gains may become muted in future years as year-over-year comps become more challenging. Investors should also monitor how cruise lines cover their long-term debt and track whether the demand for travel remains this elevated.

