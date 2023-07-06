Worst Foods for Gut Health

You are what you eat. It’s long been said that you are what you eat, and nutritional science is increasingly…

You are what you eat.

It’s long been said that you are what you eat, and nutritional science is increasingly finding that there’s a lot of truth to that axiom. The gut — more specifically, the diverse microbiome of bacteria that reside within it — can have far-reaching health impacts, including on heart and brain health.

“Strong gut health is linked to many benefits, such as improved immune, heart, brain and reproductive health,” explains Aderet Dana Hoch, a New York-based registered dietitian and founder of Dining with Nature by Aderet. “A healthy gut is also linked to enhanced mood and better sleep.”

The gut is also critical to overall health, longevity and even recovery from injuries and surgery.

“There are more neurons and nerve connections from the gut to the brain than anywhere else in the body,” adds Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon in Beverly Hills, California.

Your gut is home to many organisms.

Everyone has a microbiome, which is a collection of more than 100 trillion microbes that live on and in your body, primarily in the large intestine. With approximately 300 to 500 different strains of bacteria in your colon, your gut is full of trillions of tiny organisms that help your gut carry out its work.

Certain foods, such as sauerkraut, yogurt and fresh fruits and vegetables, help foster a healthy gut microbiome, while other foods and beverages may have a negative effect.

Why does a healthy gut microbiome matter?

Supporting a healthy gut microbiome has been associated with reduced risk for certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, cancer and metabolic diseases, like obesity.

Conversely, Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, notes that certain foods “negatively impact the microbiome due to their inflammatory properties, minimal fiber and effect on insulin.”

Inflammatory foods, which include ultra-processed snack foods, red meats and sugar-sweetened beverages, can cause imbalances in the gut microbiome that increase inflammation throughout the body. That inflammation can then elevate the risk for certain diseases, such as heart disease, or exacerbate inflammatory conditions, like asthma and diabetes.

This imbalance in the gut, often referred to as dysbiosis, associated with a wide range of health problems, including:

— Acid reflux.

— Acne, psoriasis and skin rashes.

— Anxiety.

— Chronic fatigue.

— Constipation.

— Cramps.

— Diarrhea.

— Digestive issues.

— Food intolerance (bloating, gas).

— Trouble urinating.

— Vaginal or rectal itching or infections.

The following seven foods have been shown to potentially damage gut health.

1. Sugary foods and drinks

Excess sugar is one of the worst offenders for gut health. A 2018 study in the journal Nutrients found that mice fed a diet high in excess sugar experienced an alteration in the makeup of their gut microbiome as well as increased gut permeability (also known as leaky gut) and increased inflammation. This in turn increased rates of fatty liver disease.

Sugary drinks, in particular, are bad for gut health, according to research published in 2019 in JAMA Internal Medicine. The findings suggest that consuming higher levels of total soft drinks, including sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened soft drinks, is associated with deaths from digestive diseases.

2. Artificial sweeteners

If sugar is harmful to gut health, artificial sweeteners should help you avoid that problem, right? Not so fast. Artificial sweeteners are another of the biggest culprits in poor gut health.

An array of artificial sweeteners pass through the body undigested, which means they can negatively affect the microflora in your gut, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia.

Research published in 2021 in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences suggests that consuming artificial sweeteners aspartame, saccharin and sucralose may be associated with two harmful gut bacteria, E.coli and E. faecalis.

In addition, a 2018 study in the journal Molecules reports that the consumption of artificial sweeteners has been linked with myriad adverse effects, including a negative change in gut microbiome activity.

Common artificial sweeteners include:

— Stevia, available under various brand names, such as Splenda Stevia Sweetener and Truvia.

— Aspartame, brand name Equal.

— Sucralose, brand name Splenda.

— Saccharin, brand name Sweet’N Low and Necta Sweet.

— Acesulfame, or Ace-K, brand name Sunett.

What’s more, in July 2023, the World Health Organization issued a report that labeled the non-sugar sweetener aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans, which may give you another reason to opt for water instead of that diet soda.

3. Alcoholic beverages

The federal government’s 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends moderate drinking for those who imbibe. That means two drinks or less a day for men and one drink or less daily for women. Drinking more alcohol than this amount can harm your gut microbiome, Jones says.

Research published in the journal Gut Microbes in 2020 suggests that drinking alcohol excessively is also associated with dysbiosis. As mentioned earlier, dysbiosis occurs when the bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract — including your intestines — become unbalanced.

4. Fried foods

Saturated fat, a key feature of fried foods, is also hard on the gut, making these foods more difficult for your body to digest compared to fresh fruits and vegetables, Jones says.

“The oils that may be used to fry the food are rich in saturated and trans fats, which can bother your gut,” she explains.

Palm and coconut oils are typically used to fry food. Eating fried foods can lead to:

— Diarrhea.

— Gas.

— Stomach pain.

5. Red meat

Fatty meats like burgers, sausage and bacon can all be problematic.

“Diets high in red meat and fats are especially bad for gut health,” says Kim Kulp, a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in gut health and the owner of the Gut Health Connection in the San Francisco Bay Area. “When gut microbes feed on red meat, they release an enzyme that can lead to inflammation.”

These foods are also high in L-carnitine, a compound that can alter the gut microbiome and lead to the production of trimethylamine N-oxide, or TMAO, says Stacy Cavagnaro, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition. High levels of TMAO increase your risk for heart attack or stroke.

“Diets high in red meat have also been linked to colon cancer and heart disease,” Kulp adds.

A 2019 study in the journal Gut, for instance, found that higher consumption of high-fat foods led to unfavorable changes in the gut microbiome that could elevate risk for chronic diseases. In addition, research published in 2020 in the journal Advances in Nutrition suggests that “when consumed at higher-than-recommended levels as part of a diet high in sugar or fat, beef has adverse consequences for the gut microbiota.”

According to Kulp, too much high-fat food can lower the number of good gut bacteria while increasing the bacteria that can damage intestinal lining and lead to inflammation.

Cleveland Clinic recommends eating no more than one to two servings of red meat weekly, or 6 ounces per week. People with heart disease or high cholesterol should limit their consumption to 3 ounces weekly.

6. Salty foods

Salty foods can also be detrimental to gut health, notes Dr. Edward Salko, a family and emergency medicine specialist and the medical director of Personalabs, a direct-to-consumer lab testing and telehealth company based in Fort Myers, Florida.

“Salty foods cause bloating, fluid retention, headaches and high blood pressure,” he explains.

High-salt foods, he adds, can also disrupt protein digestion, which can alter how the gut microbiome functions.

In addition, a 2019 review in the American Journal of Physiology notes that “high-sodium diets promote local and systemic tissue inflammation and impair intestinal anatomy compared with low sodium intake in both human and animal studies.”

The gut dysbiosis that results from a high-sodium diet could contribute to the development of hypertension, the study suggests.

7. Ultra-processed foods

Processed foods containing additives and salt are also on the foods-to-avoid list, Cavagnaro says.

“Processed foods lack diversity and are low in fiber,” she points out. “Eating processed foods that contain additives and salt can affect your gut microbiome negatively.”

Certain ultra-processed foods also contain excess sugar, which can be hard on the gut.

Highly processed foods include:

— Bacon, ham, pate and sausage.

— Canned vegetables.

— Cakes.

— Cookies.

— Processed lunch meats.

— Soft drinks.

Ultra-processed foods are also typically low in dietary fiber, which is an important micronutrient.

“Fiber is a key component of maintaining gut regularity and feeding the bacteria in our gut,” explains Amber Core, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

What to eat instead

In a world full of food options, where’s the best place to start in supporting good health when making your next meal?

A good rule of thumb is to aim for a wide variety of nutrient-dense and colorful fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains, nuts and seeds.

“Having diversity in your diet can improve the gut microbiota and allow more of the good bacteria to flourish,” Core points out.

Anastasia Gialouris, a registered dietitian in Brooklyn, New York, adds that “to support a healthy gut, we need to support our probiotics, which are actual, live, health-promoting bacteria that inhabit the gut.”

Probiotic foods, which are typically fermented, contain strains of healthy bacteria that can help repopulate the gut with the right kind of microbes. Examples include:

— Sauerkraut.

— Yogurt.

— Kimchi.

— Miso.

— Kefir.

Prebiotics, on the other hand, are plant fibers that the healthy bacteria in the gut feed on. Adding more prebiotic foods can help ensure this population of bacteria thrives. Prebiotic foods include:

— Bananas, raspberries and other fruits.

— Leeks, onions and other vegetables.

— Beans and legumes.

— Whole grains.

Good bacteria also love to chomp down on fiber, so Melamed recommends increasing fiber intake to 40 grams per day to help balance gut health.

Other ways to support good gut health

Ensuring good gut health goes beyond simply your diet.

“Gut health is not only influenced by what we eat, but other lifestyle factors, such as smoking, sleep quality, physical activity and mental health, like stress and anxiety,” Hoch explains.

Drinking plenty of water can also help support a healthy digestive system, as can determining if you have food allergies or food sensitivities. Understanding whether you have a condition such as celiac disease (an inability to digest gluten) or lactose intolerance (an inability to digest certain dairy-based proteins) can help you select foods that are less likely to irritate your digestive system.

Melamed adds that you should always read the ingredients of what you’re buying. Some products — such as breakfast cereals, salad dressings, ketchup and other condiments — are full of hidden sugars and ingredients that could disrupt your gut’s balance.

Moderation in all things

Lastly, Gialouris says that while it’s best to avoid processed foods, she doesn’t want to “scare folks into thinking they can never eat a packaged cookie or French fry again if they want to support their gut health.”

Instead, she recommends consistently practicing healthy habits, with a little flexibility to eat less healthy foods that bring joy and satisfaction. This balance can make you happier and healthier, she says.

Core also notes that what works best for one person might not be the best for someone else.

“Just like a fingerprint, each person’s gut microbiota is different, so caring for your gut health does not have a one-size-fits-all approach,” she points out. “With so much diversity within the gut microbiome, there is still so much to learn, and the current research is not entirely conclusive.”

She recommends steering clear of any diets, products or supplements advertised as “cleanses, superfoods or quick fixes that can improve gut health. The focus should not be on each individual food but the overall eating pattern that a person follows to determine how to improve the health of our GI system or to reduce any current symptoms.”

