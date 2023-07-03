3 Things to Do Before Starting an MBA Program

Many people see an MBA program as a great opportunity to pivot a career or gain more experience in business,…

Many people see an MBA program as a great opportunity to pivot a career or gain more experience in business, but the transition back into an academic lifestyle can be tough.

MBA programs typically take one to two years to complete and balance rigorous academics with career networking and recruiting. Incoming students can expect their MBA program to be fast-paced from the first day of classes, experts say.

To ensure a strong start to a successful MBA journey after being accepted into a program, experts recommend several ways to spend the time leading up to the start of B-school:

— Take some time off.

— Develop an academic and business mindset.

— Activate resources and start networking early.

Take Some Time Off

One of the best things students can do before starting an MBA program is plan a break period of several weeks to a month before school begins, experts say.

Use that time to mentally reset, says Brian Mitchell, associate dean for full-time MBA programs and global strategy and initiatives at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Georgia.

“Travel, sleep, hang out with friends. Because what’s coming on the other side of enrolling in your MBA program is a lot of discomfort when it comes to new things, and that requires a lot of mental energy,” Mitchell says.

Experts say this kind of pause can be difficult for students who are driven or are already working in the professional world, but making time to adjust and take a mental reset often beats eking out one last paycheck.

[Read: Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates.]

For those who have to relocate to a new city for their MBA, taking a month off also ensures adequate time to move and get situated. And because MBA programs tend to force students to hit the ground running, experts recommend students get settled in and familiar with the campus layout and available resources well before classes start.

“There’s not going to be a lot of time to finish setting up your apartment, so that bed frame, if you don’t put it together in July, it might just be up against the wall until December,” Mitchell says.

Develop an Academic and Business Mindset

Making the shift from a professional environment back into a student lifestyle can be difficult, especially for those who have been out of the classroom for years.

Focusing on time management can help incoming MBA students reorient and return to an academic headspace, some experts say.

Rodrigo Malta, managing director of MBA recruiting and admissions at McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, recommends looking ahead and adjusting the timing of your daily activities — like working out or seeing family — to fit into your academic schedule before classes start.

“Start structuring your day as they’d be when you’ve been in school, so that you get used to your routine,” Malta says.

Incoming students should also begin to immerse themselves in business media and culture to learn about contemporary topics and to develop a business mindset, experts advise.

“Listen to Planet Money, read the Wall Street Journal. Understand how folks who are more familiar with the economy are starting to talk about things, and the issues they point out,” says Brent Nagamine, director of full-time MBA admissions at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington in Seattle.

[Read: What an Executive MBA Is and How It Compares to a Full-Time MBA.]

Experts say most students will encounter blind spots throughout the program, even if they feel like they have a strong background in business and economics.

Mitchell recommends students look through required classes to decide if they need to brush up on certain skills and topics, like finance or marketing, and spend time before classes researching those areas. Students can look for online pre-MBA academic courses offered by their business school.

Experts also recommend that incoming MBA students train themselves to think about the day-to-day they already experience, but now through a business lens.

“People already consume a lot of media and news,” Mitchel says. “Start to look at that and listen to that with an eye on what it means in business terms.”

Viewing all aspects of daily life with a business mindset can help prospective students prepare for the kind of critical thinking and analysis required in an MBA program, he adds. “It’s never too early to start thinking about those through the filter of, ‘How does this affect business? How does this affect the economy?'”

Activate Resources and Start Networking Early

Building a strong professional network is one of the most important parts of an MBA education, and experts say it’s never too early to start.

Attending orientation events will be invaluable, and Nagamine recommends getting in touch with the program’s career management team as soon as possible.

“From the day a student accepts their spot in our class, we’re going to have them begin work with career management so that they are able to hit the ground running with internship interviews,” he says.

Beyond professional development, the career management team can also be a resource for advice on pre-MBA internships and other business programs before classes start.

[READ: 3 Factors to Help Find the MBA Program That’s Right for You.]

Nagamine advises reaching out to current and incoming students to begin building a network within the program.

“Starting that journey early is helpful,” he says. “Join the program’s LinkedIn page, join the Slack channel, whatever it is — try to meet students who are already there or going to be there and get connected to them.”

Malta says that many MBA programs offer additional opportunities to get connected with faculty and other students, such as trips and community service events.

For students taking part in a hybrid or virtual MBA program, networking can be more difficult. Experts recommend seeking out other students who live nearby and connecting in person individually or in groups.

Malta also advises those coming from a professional work background to maintain the network they already have.

“Many MBA students come into the MBA program already with a robust professional network,” he says. “Identify individuals in that professional sphere that work in either functions or industries that they’re interested in.”

Communicating with those individuals before embarking on an MBA — even if just through a quick coffee or phone call — can help maintain them as professional contacts after one or two years of intense study, he says.

More from U.S. News

MBA Programs With the Highest ROI

7 Surprising Jobs for MBA Graduates

MBA Programs That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

3 Things to Do Before Starting an MBA Program originally appeared on usnews.com