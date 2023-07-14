14 Backyard Fire Pit Ideas

Backyards are the perfect location to host barbecues and family gatherings. A backyard fire pit can boost your home’s curb…

Backyards are the perfect location to host barbecues and family gatherings. A backyard fire pit can boost your home’s curb appeal and enhance your outdoor living space, making it the prime spot for social gatherings. The only tricky part is deciding on the perfect fire pit design.

“In my experience, when planning a fire pit area, consider the style of your home and garden,” says Bryan Clayton, CEO and co-founder of GreenPal, a company that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. “You might choose a traditional stone fire pit for a rustic, naturalistic garden or a sleek, modern fire pit for a contemporary space.”

Here are backyard fire pit ideas to help create the perfect outdoor hangout area for you and your guests:

— Rustic retreat.

— Portable fire bowl.

— Charming chiminea.

— Dug-in fire pit.

— Hidden oasis.

— Fire pit alternatives.

— Make an outdoor fireplace.

— Poolside ambiance.

— Make it usable year-round.

— Get comfortable seating.

— Add complimentary landscaping elements.

— Light it up.

— Create an outdoor kitchen.

— Don’t forget about safety.

Rustic Retreat

Recreate your childhood camping grounds with a cozy rustic fire pit. This can be a simple DIY project using a circle of stones stacked on top of gravel. Stone fire pits can last for years and can even be used for cooking and heating your outdoor space. You’ll need to consider how much space you have available in your backyard. If you’re burning wood, you’ll need to stay a safe distance away from structures.

Portable Fire Bowl

Can’t decide on the best place for your fire pit? A portable fire bowl can be moved around the backyard as needed, or you can bring it with you when you go camping. A portable bowl is also a great option if you’re working with limited space. You can easily move it out of the way when it’s not in use.

Charming Chiminea

Instead of an open fire pit, a chiminea can still serve as a focal point for your backyard while taking up less space. Chimeneas encase the fire and protect it from gusts of wind. You also don’t have to worry about smoke as the chiminea directs smoke through its chimney stack and away from the surrounding area. If you have children or pets, a clay chiminea doesn’t get as hot; however, they’re more fragile and prone to damage. Chiminea costs vary depending on size, material and brand, but start around $100.

Dug-in Fire Pit

An in-ground firepit is one of the easiest and most affordable fire pits. They’re also safer as they can contain flames more than an above-ground fire pit.

In-ground fire pits usually consist of a fireproof pit or ring installed within the excavated area. The pit is surrounded by a border or wall made of concrete blocks, fire-rated bricks or stone. The border helps contain the fire and provides a safe and defined area for gathering.

Hidden Oasis

A big fire pit that makes a statement needs ample space. But if you prefer a little more privacy, you can create a hidden oasis with the right landscaping or features. A curved stone wall also provides privacy and gives you an opportunity to add built-in seating to your fire pit area.

Fire Pit Alternatives

Another option is a gas fire pit or heat source fire pit, which is much safer and more energy efficient compared to wood fire pits. Unlike traditional wood-burning fire pits, heat source fire pits use propane or natural gas to create a controlled fire at a lower temperature.

“Heat source fire pits can even be under roofs,” says Chris Gordon, director of sales for SYNLawn in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. SYNLawn works with synthetic turf, which Gordon says is used in many of the company’s designs with wood-burning and gas fire pits.

Make an Outdoor Fireplace

By building your firepit into a ledge or stone wall, it can mimic the look of a traditional fireplace. This also helps protect the flames from gusts of wind while showing off the natural stone of the wall. Because built-in stone fireplaces take up less space, they can be used in smaller backyards with semi-circle seating.

Poolside Ambiance

Combine fire and water by integrating your fire pit with your backyard pool. A poolside fire pit can serve as a decorative accent and transform your backyard into an entertainment hub. A fire bowl or a built-in fire pit feature can make your backyard a place guests never want to leave.

Make It Usable Year-Round

Jen McDonald, home stylist and co-founder of Garden Girls, a garden design company based in Houston, says she helps her clients create a dual-purpose fire pit area. “During the summer months, it is usually too hot to sit by a roaring fire in many parts of the country,” says McDonald. “Instead, a fire pit can have a dual purpose as a hangout while the kids swim.”

For one of her clients, she created a cocktail garden featuring thyme and oregano with seasonal change-outs. “Cocktails with herb infusions keep the adults happy. This project is proof that fire pits can be gathering spaces without a flame and that a garden can be planted just about anywhere.”

Get Comfortable Seating

You’ll need comfortable seating for your fire pit area to create a space that encourages conversation and interaction, Clayton explains. “Comfortable seating is another key element,” he says. “You could go for built-in benches, outdoor sofas or even hammocks depending on the vibe you’re going for.”

Gordon says he loves to design fire pits with a decorative stone area to sit in loungers or Adirondack chairs depending on the style of the fire pit.

Add Complementary Landscaping Elements

Surround the fire pit area with plants and trees to add natural beauty. Consider using shrubs, ornamental grasses, flowers or even tall potted plants for privacy. You can also use rocks, boulders and wood for a rustic feel.

Gordon recommends hardscaping features, like stone pavers, for the aesthetic look and to help define the separation between the fire pit and seating area. “I like to maintain at least a six- or eight-foot radius with decorative concrete stone pavers,” he says. “It seems to be the most versatile, cost-effective and aesthetically pleasing on all ends there.”

Light It Up

Add outdoor lighting to extend the usability of the fire pit into the later hours. You can hang string lights or lanterns, add pathway lighting or even built-in light fixtures. Warm, soft light can help create a cozier atmosphere.

Create an Outdoor Kitchen

You can incorporate an outdoor kitchen area near your fire pit, but Gordon says to be careful with grills. “We don’t like to put it right in front of grills just in case of grease that falls down you. We generally like to keep space around the grill.” If you really want to feel like you’re camping, create a fire pit you can cook over.

Don’t Forget About Safety

Wood-burning fire pits should also be at least 10 feet away from your house or other structures, but gas fire pits can sit much closer. “Gas doesn’t burn as hot as an open flame fire with logs,” Gordon says. “You can actually bring the turf a lot closer depending on the design of the fire pit.”

Synthetic turf is more fire-resistant than regular grass, but Gordon still prefers to leave a barrier with stone pavers.

