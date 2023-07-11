11 Quick Tips for a Successful Long-Distance Move

Many people throughout the U.S. are rethinking how and where they live, and what will be necessary for healthy and…

Many people throughout the U.S. are rethinking how and where they live, and what will be necessary for healthy and happy living going forward.

The ease of working from home has made many professionals more mobile than ever, while others may need to relocate to access optimal employment opportunities in a changing economy.

Moving is never easy, but with a lot of preparation, you can get your household from point A to point B with as little disruption as possible. Here are 11 tips for preparing for a long-distance move.

[Read: The 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024]

Plan, Prepare and Schedule

Once your relocation is confirmed, start sketching out your to-do list and make a timeline, moving backward from your ideal arrival date. You’ll need to plan for how to move your household items, family members, pets and vehicles, either together or separately.

You’ll want to arrange for food, shelter and clothing while you’re in transit, while also making your new home as ready for your arrival as possible. Stay organized by keeping to-do lists, calendars, receipts and estimates in one central file.

Call in the Professionals

As soon as your plan takes shape, call several moving companies for estimates. Make sure you understand everything included in each estimate and review the insurance options offered.

Most moving companies only provide a limited policy that you’ll want to supplement with more comprehensive coverage. Remember to call for separate estimates for vehicle movers and pet relocation services, if needed.

[Best Moving Companies of 2023]

Make Reservations

Once you’ve reviewed your estimates, select your movers and book your moving dates — this is when the clock really starts.

If the humans and pets in your life will be moving separately from your belongings, start making reservations for flights or hotels along your route.

If you need temporary accommodations in your new location, make those arrangements as well.

Disassemble Furniture

Moving companies get paid by the quarter hour, so you don’t want to pay for them to disassemble furniture like bed frames. Likewise, moving bulky items that can be broken down into fewer pieces will be easy to move around your new home.

When disassembling furniture, make sure to keep all the nuts and bolts in a labeled plastic bag.

Plan for Pets

Pets add a whole layer of complication to the long-distance moving process. The easiest way to move with pets is in your vehicle, but that’s not always possible.

Keep in mind that not all airlines accommodate all types of pets, and while there are pet transport services available, going that route means being separated from your pet for days.

No matter how your pet will travel, obtain a proper carrier, and have medication and food on hand for both transport and arrival at your destination. Also, arrange for a veterinary visit to receive a pet health certificate (required for airlines and transportation services) and make sure your pets are up-to-date on vaccines.

[20 Packing and Moving Tips and Tricks to Simplify Your Move]

Ship Items in Advance

If you’re not using a long-distance moving company, it may make sense to ship some items to your new place in advance.

Books and DVDs are a good option for this because you can send them via the USPS’ media mail. Media mail is cheap, with prices starting at $3.65.

Declutter, Donate and Pack

When it comes to long-haul moves, every square inch matters. You don’t want to pay to move anything that you don’t need and love. That will mean a serious decluttering of every drawer and closet and culling any furniture you no longer need.

This is a time-consuming process, so it’s best to start as soon as you know you’re moving. Go room by room, tackling a bit at a time to keep from getting overwhelmed. Donate, sell or recycle as much as possible.

If you’re packing yourself, you’ll need to acquire sturdy boxes and supplies. Be generous with padding and protecting delicate items, and create a detailed inventory of what’s in each box. When you’re desperate to find the coffee maker at your destination, you’ll be glad you did.

[Read: How to Declutter Your Home]

Deal with Mail, Utilities and Important Records

Submit your change of address with the post office, which will reroute your first-class mail and packages for a year and your periodicals for 60 days.

Arrange to shut down your utilities at your current address and sign up for as many as possible at your new home in advance.

Collect any necessary school, medical or veterinary records for your household, and don’t forget to tackle driver’s licenses, car registrations, insurance and voter registration at your new address as soon as possible.

Separate the Essentials

Begin a checklist of all the items you absolutely must have available while you’re in transit or newly arrived at your destination. This will include prescription medications, important documents, valuables, clothing and toiletries for the duration of your trip, plus all necessary pet food and supplies.

Pack these items with your luggage or ship them to your new location ahead of time. Be sure to set aside cash for the tips you’ll need along the way, including for your movers, cleaning service and any other services you’ll be using during the moving process.

[Read: How to Sell Your House: A Complete Guide]

Make Time for Goodbyes

In the weeks leading up to your move, you’ll be incredibly busy, but it’s essential to spend time with neighbors and friends. Arrange for your kids to say goodbye to classmates and pals. Plan a gathering.

Visit your favorite places around town, and take a minute to say goodbye to the home where you’ve likely made many warm memories. Take lots of pictures and share your new address.

Prepare for Travel

Before you set off for your next home, you’ll want a plan for keeping kids and pets occupied, especially if you’re traveling by car. Schedule breaks, bring lots of snacks, charge up devices and take time to sightsee or visit friends along the way.

Moving is always stressful and it never goes as planned. This is why having a proper plan in mind and following the above tips will put your mind more at ease and this game plan will help you divide this seemingly insurmountable task of a cross-country move into bite-sized, manageable pieces.

More from U.S. News

How Your Real Estate Agent Should Be Marketing Your Listing

What to Know Before Moving to Miami

What It’s Like to Buy (and Sell) a House During the Pandemic

11 Quick Tips for a Successful Long-Distance Move originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/12/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.