10 Job Search Websites and Apps for Retirees

There are many online tools available to help retirees with a job search. While you may find some good options by browsing more general job boards, also consider specialized resources. Some sites and apps cater to older workers who are searching for a retirement job.

Try these senior job search websites and apps:

— AARP Job Board.

— New Solutions.

— Retired Brains.

— RetirementJobs.com.

— Rent a Grandma.

— Seniors4Hire.

— Workforce50.com.

— CareerOneStop.

— LinkedIn.

— Work at Home Vintage Experts.

AARP Job Board

Designed for workers who are 50 and older, this career center lets you search by job title, keyword, company or location. You can look for companies that are hiring and are located close to your home. The job board lists an AARP Employer Pledge Program badge alongside employers committed to hiring workers who are 50 and older. If you were in the military, you can filter your search to find companies that are specifically looking to hire veterans. You can also narrow your search to look for full-time or part-time positions, depending on your preference.

New Solutions

National Experience Workforce, or NEW, Solutions connects professionals who are 55 and older with part-time and full-time positions in government agencies. You can start by selecting your state to browse openings near you. You’ll be able to apply online and will be notified regarding next steps, such as a phone or in-person interview. If you’re hired, New Solutions will also handle the enrollment and help you get started on the new job.

Retired Brains

Since 2003, this website has focused on providing retirement resources and advice. It shares information of interest to those aged 45 and older. The site offers listings of work-from-home jobs, full-time positions, part-time opportunities, seasonal jobs and information for those who want to start their own business. You can search for work based on your location, along with keywords or a job title. There are also resources to help you create a resume and prepare for an interview.

RetirementJobs.com

Specializing in jobs for people over age 50, this site helps you get started on your search by entering your location. The listings include retail, caregiving, banking, transportation, sales, insurance and more. The site also indicates which employers are certified as age-friendly, meaning that they see the value in maintaining a workplace that welcomes older workers. The site also offers webinars to help you navigate topics such as age bias, Social Security and networking.

Rent a Grandma

Available as a website and app, Rent a Grandma specializes in work for nannies, caregivers, chefs, house care helpers, pet sitters, tutors and personal assistants. Start by setting up a profile and uploading your resume. You will be able to receive information about potential job offers. If you are in a nonfranchised location, the company charges an initial $25 fee to cover expenses related to your background check and membership.

Seniors4Hire

As an advocate for individuals 50 and older who are seeking employment, Seniors4Hire strives to connect job candidates with companies looking for mature employees. The site began in 2001 in response to requests from businesses to launch an online service after the company created a site for younger workers called Teens4Hire.org. Once you register, you can search for jobs and post your resume for free. Recruiters looking for older workers use the site to find job candidates, and you could be contacted about openings in your area of expertise.

Workforce50.com

This site caters to individuals who are 50 or older. Companies post opportunities directly to a job board, and the site also lists employers that have been recognized as age-friendly in their hiring and employment practices. You can browse online jobs, work-from-home options, entry-level jobs and more. There is also a Workforce50 library with resources on career advice, such as changing jobs, finding meaningful work and optimizing LinkedIn searches.

CareerOneStop

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, this site offers a how-to guide to finding a job. You can read about different careers, get connected with training and search for jobs in your area. There are resources available for those who are 55 and older and information for workers with disabilities. You can also use the site to get connected with local job centers that could help you access employment opportunities.

LinkedIn

If you have a LinkedIn profile, the site and app can be used to search for job openings and network. To start, review your skills and make sure any notable achievements and experiences are listed. You can then search for positions based on the information in your profile and the companies with which you have connections. If you find a work opportunity that interests you, you can apply online or through the app. You can also set up job alerts to be notified when new positions that might be a good fit become available.

Work at Home Vintage Experts

This staffing service connects professionals with experience to businesses looking for highly skilled workers. It defines a vintage professional as someone who has left the traditional workforce to phase into retirement in a work-at-home position and remain valued and engaged. Through the site, you can apply for jobs in accounting, human resources and insurance. After being screened, you could be connected to a company looking for flexible help.

Update 07/14/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.