Yirendai: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Friday reported profit of $62.2 million in its first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $143.6 million in the period.

