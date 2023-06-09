Live Radio
Yirendai: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 9, 2023, 5:20 AM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Friday reported profit of $62.2 million in its first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $143.6 million in the period.

_____

