Worthington: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Wednesday reported profit of $129.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.74 per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $256.5 million, or $5.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.92 billion.

