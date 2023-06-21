Winnebago: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $59.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $900.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $950.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.