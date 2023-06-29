What You Can Do With a Degree in Environmental Engineering

When Dylan Haugh-Ewald began his freshman year at the University of Michigan, he thought he would probably end up majoring…

When Dylan Haugh-Ewald began his freshman year at the University of Michigan, he thought he would probably end up majoring in software engineering.

There was one problem, though: He found it kind of boring. After settling into college life and thinking more closely about the kind of classwork he enjoyed most, he soon settled on environmental engineering.

Haugh-Ewald, who graduated about a year ago, says he was drawn to the field because of its breadth — he liked that he could take advanced courses in physics, biology and chemistry without having to focus too much on one over the others, as he might in chemical or biomedical engineering.

[Read: What Can You Do With an Environmental Science Degree?]

Environmental engineering draws on scientific and mathematical principles to develop and build solutions for environmental problems, such as air pollution and wastewater management, to name a few. It’s an interdisciplinary field that incorporates concepts from other branches of engineering, such as civil and mechanical, while also touching on topics like sustainability and environmental studies.

If you’re interested in studying environmental engineering and want to determine if the field is a good fit for you, here are a few things to consider about the major.

What Is Environmental Engineering?

Environmental engineering, like other types of engineering, focuses on solving problems by developing and creating new structures, technologies and tools.

“Environmental engineering is a discipline within engineering that helps us solve environmental problems,” says Anirban De, the chair of Manhattan College‘s civil and environmental engineering department. “And what does that mean? Well the environment is anything that is in the air, water, and ground soil — those are the three major areas of environment.”

Ted Russell, a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology‘s school of civil and environmental engineering, says that environmental engineering is a relatively new major compared to other fields like mechanical or civil engineering.

De notes that increased awareness of environmental issues like climate change and air pollution in the mid-20th century created more demand for engineers who could develop solutions to these problems.

[Take Should You Change Majors in College?]

Russell says many students are drawn to the field out of an interest in environmental problems and a desire to solve them.

“They want to improve the environment — they want to make cities and their infrastructure healthier for people,” he says. “You find a lot of students who want to go and help provide clean water and sanitation in locations that don’t have it, or decrease water and air pollution at some larger level.”

However, it’s important to keep in mind that, while there is some overlap with the field of environmental science, environmental engineering places more emphasis on designing and building solutions to environmental problems

“What sets engineering apart from science is the engineers will find a solution to the problem and implement that solution,” De says.

What Classes Do Environmental Engineers Take?

De and Russell both note that environmental engineering students take many of the same courses that other engineering students do — physics, math and chemistry all play an important role in giving students a solid foundation of STEM knowledge.

[Read: A Guide to STEM Majors.]

In addition to those classes, students will take courses that place a special emphasis on environmental topics. A student in an environmental engineering program will have the opportunity to explore topics like the principles of sustainability, air pollution, groundwater hydrology, microbiology and more.

Students often take electives in focus areas that they’re particularly interested in — Haugh-Ewald says that he especially enjoyed taking courses in physics and fluid mechanics, for example.

He also notes that much of his classwork touched on current events — if the media were particularly focused on a specific environmental topic that was relevant to a class he was taking at the time, his coursework would often focus on it.

“Every time one of those comes up, you’re gonna have to study it and do all of your homework problems based around it for the next month,” he says.

Career Options With an Environmental Engineering Degree

Haugh-Ewald now works as a project manager for a geotechnical engineering firm. He says he regularly uses and applies the knowledge he gained in his physics classes — especially on water and fluid mechanics.

According to Russell, students who graduate with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering commonly find themselves working with consulting firms or other companies in the private sector. Additionally, he says it’s not uncommon for environmental engineering grads to work with nongovernmental organizations or public agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Like in other fields, many graduates go on to pursue further academic work, obtaining a master’s degree or even a Ph.D. At that level, De says, students dive deep into the focus areas that interest them most.

Russell says students who graduate with a degree in environmental engineering have a wide range of career paths available to them. According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of job openings for environmental engineers is expected to grow by about 4% from 2021 to 2031, thanks to “heightened public awareness of the hazards facing the environment.” The BLS also notes that there will likely be highest demand for environmental engineers who can design and develop technology to improve water and air quality as Americans grow increasingly aware of pollution in the air and drinking water.

Schools With Top-Ranked Environmental Engineering Programs

These are the top 10 schools for undergraduate environmental and environmental health engineering programs. See the full list, which you can sort by location, tuition and other factors here.

More from U.S. News

What a College Minor Is and Why It Matters

A Guide to STEM Majors

Picking the Degrees and Majors of the Future: What to Know

What You Can Do With a Degree in Environmental Engineering originally appeared on usnews.com