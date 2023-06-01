What to Know as a Commuter Student

Whether due to financial reasons, health concerns, family obligations or job responsibilities, students who live a few minutes or even…

Whether due to financial reasons, health concerns, family obligations or job responsibilities, students who live a few minutes or even a couple of hours away from their college may consider commuting rather than living in on-campus housing or renting a place nearby.

Some colleges require freshmen to live on campus if residential housing is available — though there are exceptions — and strongly encourage older students to do so in subsequent years due to its benefits. Commuter students can have a rich college experience, experts say, although it may take a more concerted effort on residential campuses.

“There is this narrative out there that commuter students generally are just not as engaged and don’t have an interest in being engaged,” says Jeremy Moore, dean of students at Naropa University in Colorado. “And I really think that is a false narrative. A lot of our commuter students want to be actively engaged. The challenges are that a lot of times the institution has not been fully designed for them.”

Here’s what to know about being a commuter student and ways to stay connected to campus.

Why Do Students Commute?

Not all college campuses have residential housing. And at those that do, many don’t have family housing. Commuting provides students with flexibility to live with family, whether that’s parents or children, and to reduce costs.

“When I was doing my dissertation, I had students that I worked with tell me, ‘I can either go to school and commute or I can’t go to school at all,'” says Moore, who is also co-chair of NASPA’s Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services Knowledge Committee. “When we look at the cost of higher education today, we have to find ways to support students wherever they are coming from.”

Beyond costs, students may also need to stay at home to take care of a family member or for other responsibilities.

“Commuter students may have more privacy and may live more autonomously with rules that may not apply to on-campus housing,” Greg Golden, assistant dean of students at the University of New Mexico, wrote in an email. Campus housing must “maintain strict rules to keep people safe, whereas burning a candle, having a large pet, or not having a roommate may be more accessible to off-campus students.”

Challenges of Commuting

Unlike those who live on campus, commuter students have to plan before visiting campus, including knowing the schedule of public transportation, watching traffic patterns or having a set place to park on campus.

“I think about things that we take for granted,” says Brian McGowan, provost associate professor of education and associate director in the Center for Teaching, Research & Learning at American University in Washington, D.C. “Being a residential student, if you leave something in your room, you can just go get it. If you need to store things, you can go back to your room. But depending on how you commute, those things may not be easy to do.”

Additionally, commuter students have to think about their meals, whether that’s bringing food from home or visiting a dining hall on campus. Some schools offer meal plans specifically with commuter and other off-campus students in mind. The cost ranges from $100 to $1,430 at the University of New Mexico, for instance, depending on the number of dining dollars and meal swipes.

Ways to Stay Connected to Campus

While residential students have more opportunity to mingle with their roommates, hallmates and resident advisers after class and in the evenings, there are other ways commuter students can build connections with peers and the college itself. Those include joining a club, attending events, seeking on-campus employment and taking advantage of available resources, like commuter lounges.

“Students who find a meaningful connection to campus often boast a stronger institutional and academic commitment,” Golden wrote in an email. “That connection to campus can be an activity, a program, a relationship with faculty, a campus job, etc. The stronger their web of connections, the more likely they are to stay integrated into campus life.”

Join a Student Club or Organization

College campuses offer dozens of student-run clubs for a variety of hobbies and interests, such as gardening, theater, community service and politics. There are also identity- and religious-based organizations, and options to join honor societies, academic fraternities, Greek life and intramural sports teams.

“We encourage our commuter students to get involved in student organizations as one way to connect on campus,” says Kendre Turonie, the off-campus living program director at the University of Minnesota. “It’s a great way to meet others with shared interests and build your leadership skills.”

Attend Campus Events

Most college students juggle other responsibilities outside of taking classes, such as work or parenthood. However, experts strongly encourage students to attend on-campus events once in a while, such as a sports game, homecoming concert or speaker series.

“I challenge people, if you can, even one day out of your week, to spend time on campus beyond just for class purposes,” McGowan says. “Think about educationally purposeful activities or even about just having fun. Take risks and try new things. I think college is a buffet. There are so many things you can try.”

Get a Job on Campus

Unlike high school, college classes aren’t always back to back. Some students may have only one class a day, while others have large gaps between. Residential students always have the option to return to their dorm room between classes, while commuter students may need to fill time in the library, on the quad or in the student union.

Another option for commuter students to stay busy, and also make money, is getting an on-campus job if they don’t have employment already, experts say.

“Sometimes when you are working in a student employment job, you have the chance to get more connected to staff at the university or faculty,” Turonie says. “And that can really impact and increase your sense of belonging on campus.”

Use Campus Resources

Many services are available on college campuses, such as the financial aid office, residence life, tutoring and the health center. But many schools also have resources that meet specific students’ needs, including commuters.

Some colleges offer designated commuter life programming, such as mentoring and seminars. Information about parking passes, bike rentals, rideshare programs and other transportation options on or near campus may also be available on a college’s website.

The University of Minnesota’s student union, for instance, houses the Commuter Connection, a space where commuter students can print out assignments, study, watch TV, heat up or store food and attend events — such as game nights and holiday celebrations — to connect with peers. Some events are hybrid or virtual to meet the scheduling needs of students, Turonie says.

“Everyone could use assistance and help,” McGowan says. “Your tuition and fees pay for many of these resources, so use them. They are available to you. And don’t be afraid to ask questions. If your professors don’t know the answers, there is student life staff on your campus. There are designated people who actually are paid to do things to make your experience better.”

