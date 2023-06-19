What to Consider Before Applying to Medical School

The medical school application process can be daunting. When all is said and done, applying takes well over a year…

The medical school application process can be daunting. When all is said and done, applying takes well over a year and can cost thousands of dollars.

Although most students traditionally apply during their junior year of college, they should carefully consider various factors to determine if they are prepared and ready to begin the lengthy application process. Here’s some advice if you plan to got to med school.

Make Sure You’ve Completed Prerequisite Courses

Most medical schools require students to have taken particular science courses, and ideally these prerequisite courses should be completed before an application is submitted. Medical schools want to know that you have the baseline knowledge that these courses provide, and grades are a significant consideration in your competitiveness.

Most premed college students have planned their courses and are able to complete most requirements before applying, but this consideration is very significant for students who may have had a nonscience major or taken some time away from school.

Here’s the bottom line: If you don’t have the majority of your prerequisite courses completed, you may want to consider postponing your application.

Check Your GPA and MCAT Score

Grades from your time in college, especially in prerequisites classes such as chemistry and biology, are evaluated very closely by medical school admission committees, who also look for strong MCAT scores.

Not only should the prerequisite courses and MCAT be completed before applying, but your GPA and test scores should be high. If you have a weak GPA, you may need to consider a postbaccalaureate or master’s program to strengthen an application. If your MCAT score is subpar, you should retake it before applying.

If your GPA and MCAT scores are significantly below the average for schools you want to apply to, consider ways to improve them before applying.

Examine Your Extracurricular Activities

To be a more competitive applicant, you should have well-rounded extracurricular activities that include clinical experience, research, doctor shadowing, community service and leadership.

If you haven’t spent sufficient time on extracurricular activities or are deficient in a specific area, consider delaying your application until you’re able to commit more to time to such experiences.

If you haven’t participated in any activities that showcase your interest in and commitment to medicine, you may want to think about taking steps to do that before submitting your application.

Consider Your Financial Circumstances

Applying to medical school is expensive. Submitting the AMCAS application costs $175 for just one school, and each additional school costs $45. Most applicants apply to about 16 schools, although many cast a wider net to between 20 and 40 schools.

In addition, secondary applications can cost around $100 per school.

If asked to interview, an applicant may have to travel to the school and find and pay for lodging and transportation. However, many schools have opted for virtual interviews, which can save an applicant significant time and money.

Do some math. Do you have enough money saved to work through the application process? If not, think about when your financial situation will allow you to afford it.

Are You Ready for the Commitment of Medical School?

Even with all the above preparation and consideration, the application process takes over a year. After that, it will be several years still before you become a practicing physician. It’s not an easy path, so you should really be sure that you’re mentally ready and know exactly what you’re committing to.

Before applying to medical school, think about your goals and intentions. And before committing to the application, be as sure as possible that you want to become a doctor.