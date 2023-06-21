What Are the Best Snacks for the Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet encourages healthy snacking. The Mediterranean diet is widely considered one of the healthiest and most sustainable eating…

The Mediterranean diet encourages healthy snacking.

The Mediterranean diet is widely considered one of the healthiest and most sustainable eating patterns. The diet emphasizes eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes, as well as fish and seafood, and has been ranked No. 1 in U.S. News’ Best Diets Overall rankings for seven consecutive years.

Because the Mediterranean diet features so many whole foods, recipes easily lend themselves to snacks, as well as full meals.

“Finding healthy snacks is easy when following the Mediterranean diet,” says Jack Bishop, chief creative officer of America’s Test Kitchen. “There’s a long tradition of small plates throughout the region, from tapas in Spain to antipasti in Italy and meze in Greece and Turkey.“

Mediterranean snacks are almost always savory rather than sugary, he notes. That’s helpful if you’re trying to cut down on sugar.

An emphasis on whole foods

Cordialis Msora-Kasago, a registered dietitian and founder of Maitano Nutrition & Lifestyle Medicine in Menifee, California, says one of the reasons that she recommends the diet is the lack of processed foods.

The Mediterranean diet isn’t the only diet that prioritizes these things, but it is one of the most studied diets, so it has robust evidence to support claims that it is healthy and nutritious, she adds.

“Many other traditional diets across the world boast the same components as the Mediterranean diet, but are understudied,” says Msora-Kasago. ” Whether you are in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean or other parts of the world, you will find cultures that also enjoy a variety of colorful, seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nut, legumes and — depending on proximity to water bodies — fish and seafood.”

Here are 14 delicious Mediterranean diet snack ideas.

Avocado toast

Avocado toast can serve as a no-fuss snack or breakfast option that is packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fiber.

“Avocado toast is a favorite of mine,” says Lisa R. Young, a registered dietitian and adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University in New York City. “I love to spread avocado on whole-grain toast. It is delicious, as well as nutritious, and contains heart-healthy fat and fiber.”

While there are several ways to make this nutritious treat, a tried-and-true method is to place slices of ripe avocado on top of whole-grain toast and lightly season with salt and pepper. You can sprinkle crushed red pepper flakes for added spiciness, lime juice for an extra boost of flavor or add a soft-boiled egg for a protein punch.

Baba ghanoush

Baba ghanoush, an eggplant purée, is an enormously popular dish throughout the Middle East that looks a lot like hummus and typically has a smoky flavor.

Made with extra-virgin olive oil, eggplant and tahini, baba ghanoush is tasty, nutritious and great for snacking, says Maria Stavropoulos, a registered dietitian based in New York City.

The creamy dip is low in carbohydrates but abundant in vitamin C, iron, potassium and calcium.

You can eat baba ghanoush with carrots, celery, jicama or mini peppers.

Fava bean dip

A fava bean is a type of legume that is packed with vitamins, minerals, protein and soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol by binding with the cholesterol and removing it from the body.

Like hummus and baba ghanouj, fava beans can be made into a dip for snacking. A fava bean dip goes great with non-starchy vegetables, such as:

— Carrots.

— Celery.

— Cucumber.

Hummus

A common party dip, hummus is considered a healthy, versatile and crowd-pleasing snack. It’s also easy to come by and is available in a wide variety of flavors in many stores. Some hummus flavors include artichoke, spinach, lemon, pine nut, roasted garlic or roasted red pepper.

Hummus is made with chickpeas, olive oil and tahini, so it’s an excellent source of healthy fats and protein.

You can serve hummus with an array of healthy fresh veggies, including:

— Carrots.

— Celery.

— Cherry tomatoes.

— Cucumbers.

Red lentil dip

Red lentil dip is another wholesome Mediterranean treat that’s made with a bright blend of healthy spices, including cumin, cayenne, paprika and turmeric. Red lentils are a terrific plant-based source of protein, fiber and vitamin B.

You can serve it with raw veggies, like carrots, celery and sliced cucumber, or with whole-wheat pita. You can purchase red lentil dip in many grocery stores or make your own with a food processor.

Oven-roasted bell peppers

Oven-roasted bell peppers are another healthy, tasty and easy-to-prepare Mediterranean snack. Peppers of any color — red, green, yellow or orange — are an excellent source of vitamin C.

To roast the peppers, preheat the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, slice them in half and remove the stem, seeds and white membrane. Drizzle them with olive or avocado oil and place them skin-side up on a baking sheet. Typical bake time is about 20 to 30 minutes or once the skin blisters and begins to blacken.

After cooking, you can transfer the peppers to a bowl and cover them with plastic wrap until they cool. From there, you can remove the skin and add a splash of balsamic vinegar or your favorite Italian dressing for extra flavor. Use as a topping for baked potatoes, salads or pizzas, in an omelet, as part of a healthy sandwich or just plain.

Nuts and seeds

Packed with protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium and copper, nuts and seeds are hallmarks of the Mediterranean diet — and good for on-the-go snacking, too.

You can eat nuts as they are or toasted. For example, you can roast nuts on a baking sheet with the oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they’re fragrant, approximately 10 minutes.

“Once you can smell them, they’re ready to enjoy,” Bishop says. “I like to toss them with chopped fresh rosemary and a pinch of salt as soon as they come out of the oven. Chili powder is another good option.”

Mediterranean nuts and seeds include:

— Almonds.

— Cashews.

— Hazelnuts.

— Pine nuts.

— Pistachios.

— Pumpkin seeds.

— Sesame seeds.

— Walnuts.

Mediterranean bean salad

For a fresh and healthy dish, you can’t beat Mediterranean bean salad, Young says.

This dish contains colorful vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, heart-healthy olive oil and legumes, which are high in protein and fiber.

To make the salad: Combine chickpeas and kidney beans with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, onion and red pepper. Drizzle the ingredients with a homemade vinaigrette dressing made of olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. If you’re OK with a little dairy, you can sprinkle the salad with feta cheese.

Mediterranean pizza

Making pizza with a Mediterranean twist can mean replacing standard American pizza ingredients with staple Mediterranean grains and veggies, Young says. She suggests topping a whole-wheat tortilla or cauliflower pizza crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and veggies like roasted eggplant, mushrooms and broccoli.

For extra spice, you can sprinkle the pie with oregano and black pepper.

Kale chips

Kale chips are tasty, nutritious, and portable snacks that can be bought at several grocery stores or made at home.

To make your own kale chips, you can start by preheating the oven to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. While you wait for things to heat up, take a large bundle of green or purple kale and place it in a mixing bowl. Splash the kale with coconut or avocado oil, sprinkle a bit of salt and add spices like cumin powder, curry powder or chili powder to brighten the flavor.

Then, spread the kale over a baking sheet and bake it in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes, stopping to rotate the pan and lightly toss the kale for even baking. Once tossed, continue baking for another 5 to 10 minutes. Once the leafy greens are crispy and slightly golden brown, remove them from the oven.

“If you’re like me, you enjoy a crunchy snack every now and then,” Young says. “Kale chips hit the spot. Not only are potato chips higher in calories than kale chips, kale provides you with a dose of good nutrition. They provide vitamins A and C, along with the B vitamin folate and calcium.”

Fresh figs with yogurt, honey and nuts

Figs are a staple in the Mediterranean diet and contain an array of nutrients, including vitamin B6 and copper. Figs also contain protein, fiber and antioxidants, which research suggests may help protect against cancer, heart disease and age-related conditions like dementia.

You can eat figs as they are or as a topping to other snacks, like over a cup of Greek yogurt with honey and nuts, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia.

Roasted sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and contain beta-carotene, an antioxidant that may help reduce your risk of chronic diseases, like heart disease and cancer.

“I’m a huge fan of roasted sweet potatoes and they make the perfect snack or side dish for any meal,” Young says.

To make this snack, preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut sweet potatoes into chunks or slices, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Cook for about 30 minutes and enjoy.

Yogurt bark

Yogurt bark is a healthy Mediterranean-friendly snack or dessert that contains probiotics, calcium and protein.

To make yogurt bark, spread plain or flavored yogurt on a baking sheet and add toppings that you enjoy. Some options include chopped blueberries, strawberries, raisins or chopped nuts. Whatever assortment you come up with, place it in the freezer and keep it there for several hours. Once frozen solid, cut the bark into squares or small pieces and serve cold. Make sure to store leftovers in the freezer.

Trail mix with nuts

Trail mix gets its name for a reason, as it is a hearty snack that can be eaten during hikes, or on a trail, to keep people full and energized for hours. This snack is nutrient-dense and comes with a burst of protein, fat, and fiber depending on what you include in the mixture. For example, nuts and seeds can provide fat and fiber, while dried fruit provides fiber.

“Trail mix with nuts, dried fruit like figs and a teaspoon of seeds can also be a healthy addition to the diet, especially when eaten in small portions,” says Msora Kasago.

