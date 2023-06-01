Live Radio
VMware: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 1, 2023, 4:10 PM

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — VMware Inc. (VMW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $224 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.49 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

