Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 30.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 30 10:30 AM UVA Health Trauma Program hosts briefing on fireworks and water safety

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.healthsystem.virginia.edu

Contacts: Eric Swensen, University of Virginia Health System, ews3j@virginia.edu, 1 434 924 5770

——————–

Friday, Jun. 30 – Sunday, Jul. 02 NOW annual conference – National Organization for Women Conference

Location: Doubletree by Hilton Crystal City,300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.now.org, https://twitter.com/NationalNOW

Contacts: NOW press, press@now.org, 1 202 628 8669

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Jun. 30 Leidos Holdings Inc Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

——————–

Friday, Jun. 30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2023 Dividend payment date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jul. 02 – Wednesday, Jul. 05 Optimist International Convention

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.optimist.org/convention, https://twitter.com/OptimistOrg

Contacts: Ronda Vaughn, Optimist International, communications@optimist.org, 1 314 881 1305, optimistorg

