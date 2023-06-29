Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Jennifer Wexton and Deputy Commerce Secretary Graves discuss federal funding – Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves hold roundtable on ‘historic’ federal funding for Virginia to connect everyone in the state to ‘quality, affordable high speed internet

Location: Hillsboro Old Stone School, 37098 Charles Town Pike, Purcellville, VA

Weblinks: http://wexton.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepWexton

Contacts: Justin McCartney , Office of Rep. Jennifer Wexton, justin.mccartney@mail.house.gov

This event will be open press, and a press gaggle will follow.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 11:00 AM Keep Prince William Beautiful (KPWB), Town of Dumfries and OmniRide host unveiling of Dumfries Bus Shelter Beautification Project

Location: 3837 Graham Park Rd, Triangle, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pwcgov.org/

Contacts: Rico Fleshman, Keep Prince William Beautiful, rfleshman@kpwb.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 2:30 PM Secretary of State Blinken participates in closing peace talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts – Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (2:30 PM EDT). Also today, Secretary Blinken meets with Vietnamese External Relations Commission Chairman Le Hoai Trung at the State Department (11:15 AM EDT) and hosts and delivers remarks at a State Department reception in honor of Pride Month (5:00 PM EDT)

Location: NFATC, 4000 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 5:00 PM Arlington County Police Department hosts 3rd annual Pride with the Police event – Arlington County Police Department, LGBTQ+ Liaison Team and the Arlington Restaurant Initiative (ARI), are proud to announce the 3rd annual Pride with the Police event to celebrate the significant contributions of the LGBTQ+ communities in Arlington

Location: Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant, 555 23rd St S, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Arlington County, arlingtonva@public.govdelivery.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 29 AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 30 – Sunday, Jul. 02 NOW annual conference – National Organization for Women Conference

Location: Doubletree by Hilton Crystal City,300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.now.org, https://twitter.com/NationalNOW

Contacts: NOW press, press@now.org, 1 202 628 8669

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Jun. 30 Leidos Holdings Inc Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

——————–

Friday, Jun. 30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2023 Dividend payment date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.