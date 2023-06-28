Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 9:00 AM Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors meeting

Location: James Branch Cabell Library, 901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Mike Porter, Virginia Commonwealth University, mrporter@vcu.edu, 1 804 828 7037

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 10:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin donate the Governor’s 2023 second quarter salary to Operation Light Shine

Location: 7700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 5:00 PM Richmond Police Department hosts Command Staff Community Walk

Location: Venable & 22nd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/police/, https://twitter.com/richmondpolice

Contacts: Tracy Walker, Richmond Police Department, tracy.walker@rva.gov, 1 804 646 3609

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 6:00 PM Richmond City Charter Review Commission meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

Thursday, Jun. 29 AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Friday, Jun. 30 – Sunday, Jul. 02 NOW annual conference – National Organization for Women Conference

Location: Doubletree by Hilton Crystal City,300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.now.org, https://twitter.com/NationalNOW

Contacts: NOW press, press@now.org, 1 202 628 8669

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 30 Secretary of State Blinken participates in closing peace talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts – Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Later in the day, Secretary Blinken hosts and delivers remarks at a Pride Reception at the State Department

Location: NFATC, 4000 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

Friday, Jun. 30 Leidos Holdings Inc Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

Friday, Jun. 30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2023 Dividend payment date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

