Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 27.

Tuesday, Jun. 27 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 10:00 AM Antony Blinken welcomes Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts for peace talks – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in an opening plenary session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for bilateral peace negotiations. Earlier in the day, Secretary Blinken meets with Armenian Foreign Minsiter Mirzoyan (8:45 AM EDT) and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov (9:25 AM EDT)

Location: George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center, 4000 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 10:45 AM UVA Health unveils new Pegasus rescue helicopter

Location: UVA University Hospital, 1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.healthsystem.virginia.edu

Contacts: Eric Swensen, University of Virginia Health System, ews3j@virginia.edu, 1 434 924 5770

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 12:00 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bills for Virginia’s servicemembers

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 4:00 PM Climate activists hold rally about Dominion Energy’s new proposal to build a massive methane gas plant

Location: Bellwood Elementary School., 9536 Dawnshire Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesapeakeclimate.org, https://twitter.com/CCAN

Contacts: Denise Robbins, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, denise@chesapeakeclimate.org, 1 608 620 8819, 1 240 630 1889

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 5:30 PM AARP holds inaugural ‘Social Security: Here Today, Here Tomorrow’ town hall event in Virginia

Location: Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aarp.org, https://twitter.com/AARP

Contacts: Ginger Thompson, AARP, gthompson@aarp.org, 1 804 402 9792

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 27 1:00 PM CarMax Inc Full year 2022 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

Thursday, Jun. 29 AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

