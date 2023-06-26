Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 6:30 PM Loudoun County hosts community meeting for the Village of St. Louis

Location: Banneker Elementary School, 35231 Snake Hill Rd, Middleburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 27 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 Antony Blinken welcomes Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts for peace talks – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomes Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for bilateral peace negotiations

Location: NFATC, 4000 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 27 1:00 PM CarMax Inc Full year 2022 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.