Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 25.

Sunday, Jun. 25 Virginia Ratification Day – Virginia Ratification Day, celebrating anniversary of Virginia becoming the 10th U.S. state

Sunday, Jun. 25 – Wednesday, Jun. 28 Annual International Symposium on Forecasting (ISF)

Location: University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://forecasters.org/, https://twitter.com/ForesightIIF

Contacts: Pam Stroud, IIF, pamstroud@forecasters.org, 1 781 234 4077

Tuesday, Jun. 27 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 27 1:00 PM CarMax Inc Full year 2022 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

