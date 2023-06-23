Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 23.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 8:00 AM Volunteers place 12,000 U.S. flags at the Virginia War Memorial – Virginia War Memorial volunteers place 12,000 U.S. flags honoring those who have died in service, as part of the ‘Hill of Heroes’ commemoration event

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vawarmemorial.org/

Contacts: Jeb Hockman, Virginia DVS, Jeb.Hockman@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 757 508 3128

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 11:00 AM Virginians for High Speed Rail hosts ‘Optimal Planning for Passenger Train Stations’ presentation

Location: Virginia Conservation Network, 701 E Franklin St # 800, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vhsr.com/

Contacts: Virginians for High Speed Rail, danny@vhsr.com, 1 804 864 5193

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 11:00 AM UVA Health briefing on preventing and preparing for medical emergencies while traveling – UVA Health briefing and media Q&A on preventing and preparing for medical emergencies while traveling, with emergency medicine physician and travel medicine expert Dr William Brady

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.healthsystem.virginia.edu

Contacts: Eric Swensen, University of Virginia Health System, ews3j@virginia.edu, 1 434 924 5770

https://uvatelemed.webex.com/uvatelemed/j.php?MTID=me41c39691bb43e897f93c530b713cf8f

——————–

Friday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM U.S. Coast Guard National Navigation Safety Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-11029, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: U.S. Coast Guard media relations, mediarelations@uscg.mil, 1 202 372 4630

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Lynchburg Police Department hosts swearing-in ceremony for new police officers

Location: City Hall, 900 Church St, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.lynchburgva.gov, https://twitter.com/lynchburggov

Contacts: Kylie Kidd, City of Lynchburg, Kylie.Kidd@lynchburgva.gov, 1 434 455 6104

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 3:00 PM Richmond Police Department Interim Chief Rick Edwards provide update on Monroe Park shooting

Location: Richmond Police Department, 200 W Grace St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/police/, https://twitter.com/richmondpolice

Contacts: Tracy Walker, Richmond Police Department, tracy.walker@rva.gov, 1 804 646 3609

——————–

Friday, Jun. 23 – Sunday, Jun. 25 Collector’s Showcase of America Show – Collector’s Showcase of America Show, featuring mostly sports memorabilia

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.csashows.com/, https://twitter.com/CSASHOWS

Contacts: CSA, csashows@aol.com, 1 540 456 6877

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 – Sunday, Jun. 25 BEACH IT! Country Music Festival

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Contacts: BEACH IT! Country Music Festival, info@beachitfestival.com

——————–

Friday, Jun. 23 9:00 AM CarMax Inc Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

——————–

Friday, Jun. 23 CarMax Inc Q1 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Jennifer McClellan marks one year since SCOTUS Dobbs decision – Reproductive health and rights advocates, an abortion provider, lawmakers, and candidates mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ‘Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization’ decision. Attendees include Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan

Location: Bell Tower, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ppav.org, https://twitter.com/PPAVirginia

Contacts: Rae Pickett, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, rpickett@ppav.org

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 25 Virginia Ratification Day – Virginia Ratification Day, celebrating anniversary of Virginia becoming the 10th U.S. state

Sunday, Jun. 25 – Wednesday, Jun. 28 Annual International Symposium on Forecasting (ISF)

Location: University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://forecasters.org/, https://twitter.com/ForesightIIF

Contacts: Pam Stroud, IIF, pamstroud@forecasters.org, 1 781 234 4077

