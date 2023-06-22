Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 22.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 10:00 AM House Veterans Affairs Committee Member Day Hearing – 118th Congress Member Day Hearing on ‘Testimony and Proposals on the Department of Veterans Affairs’, with testimony from bipartisan Reps. Derek Kilmer, Patrick Ryan, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Keith Self, Kim Schrier, John James, Jasmine Crockett, William Timmons, J. Luis Correa, Rudy Yakym, Abigail Davis Spanberger, Eric Sorensen, Delia Ramirez, and Jack Bergman

Location: Rm 360, Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://veterans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseVetAffairs

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 3527

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 10:30 AM Virginia, Arizona and Pennsylvania Dems discuss reproductive rights – Virginia House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring and Senate Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, Arizona State Sen. Eva Burch, and Pennsylvania Caucus Administrator Leanne Kruger discuss the fight for reproductive freedom, on the one year anniversary of the decision to overturn ‘Roe v. Wade’, via press conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

Thursday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM PSC Federal Acquisition conference – Professional Services Council Federal Acquisition conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 3:45 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Risk Management Association RVA Chapter event

Location: Triple Crossing Beer – Fulton, 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 6:00 PM Richmond City Charter Review Commission public hearing meeting

Location: Richmond Police Department Second Precinct, 177 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 6:30 PM Henrico County Public Schools monthly meeting

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 7:30 PM Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts telephone town hall

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 11:00 AM Virginians for High Speed Rail hosts ‘Optimal Planning for Passenger Train Stations’ presentation

Location: Virginia Conservation Network, 701 E Franklin St # 800, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vhsr.com/

Contacts: Virginians for High Speed Rail, danny@vhsr.com, 1 804 864 5193

Friday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM U.S. Coast Guard National Navigation Safety Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-11029, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: U.S. Coast Guard media relations, mediarelations@uscg.mil, 1 202 372 4630

Friday, Jun. 23 – Sunday, Jun. 25 Collector’s Showcase of America Show – Collector’s Showcase of America Show, featuring mostly sports memorabilia

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.csashows.com/, https://twitter.com/CSASHOWS

Contacts: CSA, csashows@aol.com, 1 540 456 6877

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 23 9:00 AM CarMax Inc Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

Friday, Jun. 23 CarMax Inc Q1 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

