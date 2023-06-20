Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 12:00 PM Virginia Beach City Council meeting

Location: City of Virginia Beach, 1, Municipal Center Building 1, 2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 6:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts ‘A Culinary tribute to Juneteenth’

Location: Charles E. Beatley, Jr. Central Library, 5005 Duke St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City Clerk Office, CityClerkStaff@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 4500

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 20 Virginia General Assembly primary elections – Virginia General Assembly primary elections, with all 40 State Senate and all 100 House of Delegates seats on the ballot

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government, #vaELECT

Contacts: VA Department of Elections, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 20 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 21 – Thursday, Jun. 22 MilSatCom USA conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM PSC Federal Acquisition conference – Professional Services Council Federal Acquisition conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 3:45 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Risk Management Association RVA Chapter event

Location: Triple Crossing Beer – Fulton, 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.