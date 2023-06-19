Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 19.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 19 11:15 AM Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears speaks at Douglass Leadership Institute Juneteenth Jubilee

Location: Tysons Corner Marriott, 8028 Leesburg Pike, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dlinstitute.org

Contacts: Douglass Leadership Institute, info@dlinstitute.org, 1 301 965 0907

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 19 12:00 PM City of Newport News hosts Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Location: King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Kim Lee, NNVA, klee@nnva.gov, 1 757 508 2782

——————–

Monday, Jun. 19 – Tuesday, Jun. 20 Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tbiconference.com/home/, https://twitter.com/TBIConference, #TBIcon

Contacts: Arrowhead Publishers, enquiries@arrowheadpublishers.com, 1 866 945 0263

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 20 Virginia General Assembly primary elections – Virginia General Assembly primary elections, with all 40 State Senate and all 100 House of Delegates seats on the ballot

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government, #vaELECT

Contacts: VA Department of Elections, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 20 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 21 – Thursday, Jun. 22 MilSatCom USA conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

