Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 19 – Tuesday, Jun. 20 Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tbiconference.com/home/, https://twitter.com/TBIConference, #TBIcon

Contacts: Arrowhead Publishers, enquiries@arrowheadpublishers.com, 1 866 945 0263

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 20 Virginia General Assembly primary elections – Virginia General Assembly primary elections, with all 40 State Senate and all 100 House of Delegates seats on the ballot

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government, #vaELECT

Contacts: VA Department of Elections, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 20 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.