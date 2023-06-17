Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce hosts grand opening for Daughter of the Stars Farmers Market

Location: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, 18 Campbell St, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 12:00 PM Manassas Puerto Rico Festival

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Manassas Puerto Rico Festival, manassasprfestival@gmail.com

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 17 Smithsonian annual ‘Innovations in Flight’ family day and outdoor aviation display – Annual ‘Innovations in Flight’ family day and outdoor aviation display at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Location: Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: https://airandspace.si.edu/visit/events/innovations-flight, https://twitter.com/airandspace

Contacts: Alison Wood, National Air and Space Museum, woodac@si.edu, 1 202 633 2376

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jun. 19 – Tuesday, Jun. 20 Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tbiconference.com/home/, https://twitter.com/TBIConference, #TBIcon

Contacts: Arrowhead Publishers, enquiries@arrowheadpublishers.com, 1 866 945 0263

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.