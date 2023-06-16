Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 7:15 AM AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect Series breakfast – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Bethesda Engage & Connect Series ‘Breakfast with HHS’ event

Location: Archer Hotel Tysons, 7599 Colshire Dr, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds roundtable and tour at the Neighborhood Health Clinic at the New Del Pepper Community Resource Center, 4850 Mark Center Dr, Alexandria, VA (9:00 AM EDT), tours Western Fairfax Christian Ministries, 4511 Daly Dr, Chantilly, VA (12:30 PM EDT) and attends the Capital Caring Health Employee Town Hall, Capital Caring Health Headquarters, 3180 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 9:00 AM Old Dominion University Board of Visitors meeting

Location: Broderick Dining Commons, 1401 W 49th St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.odu.edu/

Contacts: Donna Meeks, ODU, dmeeks@odu.edu, 1 757 683 3072

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 10:45 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin signs legislation establishing national guard passport – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs ‘HB1388 and ‘SB915, establishing the Virginia National Guard Passport

Location: Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 – Sunday, Jun. 18 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce hosts grand opening for Daughter of the Stars Farmers Market

Location: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, 18 Campbell St, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 12:00 PM Manassas Puerto Rico Festival

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Manassas Puerto Rico Festival, manassasprfestival@gmail.com

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 17 Smithsonian annual ‘Innovations in Flight’ family day and outdoor aviation display – Annual ‘Innovations in Flight’ family day and outdoor aviation display at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Location: Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: https://airandspace.si.edu/visit/events/innovations-flight, https://twitter.com/airandspace

Contacts: Alison Wood, National Air and Space Museum, woodac@si.edu, 1 202 633 2376

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.