Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM City of Newport News hosts a housewarming reception for returning residents in the Southeast Community

Location: 2800 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 1:30 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds Virginia media availability – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner discusses former President Trump’s indictment for mishandling classified documents, and other matters, via remote availability with Virginia media

Location: U.S. Capitol Senate Media Center, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 6:00 PM Richmond City Charter Review Commission public hearing meeting

Location: East District Center City of Richmond, 701 N 25th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 6:00 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin attends fundraiser for State Senate candidate Juan Pablo Segura

Location: 8551 Oak Spring Rd, Upperville, VA

Weblinks: http://vagop10.org, https://twitter.com/VirginiaGOP10

Contacts: John Whitebeck, VA GOP 10th Congressional District Committee Chairman, chairman@vagop10.org, 1 703 975 8830

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 7:15 AM AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect Series breakfast – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Bethesda Engage & Connect Series ‘Breakfast with HHS’ event

Location: Archer Hotel Tysons, 7599 Colshire Dr, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds roundtable and tour at the Neighborhood Health Clinic at the New Del Pepper Community Resource Center, 4850 Mark Center Dr, Alexandria, VA (9:00 AM EDT), tours Western Fairfax Christian Ministries, 4511 Daly Dr, Chantilly, VA (12:30 PM EDT) and attends the Capital Caring Health Employee Town Hall, Capital Caring Health Headquarters, 3180 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 – Sunday, Jun. 18 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 Smithsonian annual ‘Innovations in Flight’ family day and outdoor aviation display – Annual ‘Innovations in Flight’ family day and outdoor aviation display at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Location: Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: https://airandspace.si.edu/visit/events/innovations-flight, https://twitter.com/airandspace

Contacts: Alison Wood, National Air and Space Museum, woodac@si.edu, 1 202 633 2376

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.