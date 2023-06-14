Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 14.
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 8:15 AM Association of the U.S. Army event on cyber domain – ‘Building the Army of 2030: Maturing the Cyber Domain’ Association of the United States Army event, with U.S. Army Cyber Command commanding general Army Lt. Gen. Marla B. Barrett
Location: 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.ausa.org, https://twitter.com/AusaNational
Contacts: David Liddle, Association of the United States Army, DLiddle@ausa.org, 1 703 841 4300 x 213
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 10:00 AM Fairfax County hosts grand opening of North Hill affordable housing
Location: Residences at North Hill, 7250 Nightingale Hill Ln, Alexandria, VA
Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov
Contacts: Allyson Pearce, Fairfax County, Allyson.Pearce@fairfaxcounty.gov, 1 703 246 6033
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 11:00 AM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Chamber Monthly Luncheon
Location: Chesterfield Career and Technical Center – Hull Campus, 13900 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA
Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC
Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364
Wednesday, Jun. 14 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-11022, https://twitter.com/customsborder
Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 3:30 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs 24 bills, as part of his ‘Right Help, Right Now’ agenda
Location: Fauquier Health, 500 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA
Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government
Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov
Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Thursday, Jun. 15 Advanced Forum on DCAA & DCMA Cost, Pricing, Compliance & Audits
Location: Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport, 1999 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://www.americanconference.com/dcaa-dcma-cost-pricing/, https://twitter.com/ACILegal, #ACIDCAA
Contacts: American Conference Institute, customerservice@americanconference.com, 1 212 352 3220
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Thursday, Jun. 15 Virginia Board of Education monthly business meeting
Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/
Contacts: Emily Webb, Virginia Dept of Education, Emily.Webb@doe.virginia.gov, 1 804 225 2924
CORPORATE DATA
Wednesday, Jun. 14 Leidos Holdings Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.36000 USD
Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc
Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852
Wednesday, Jun. 14 Altria Group Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.94000 USD
Weblinks: http://investor.altria.com/Investor-Calendar/Index?KeyGenPage=1073753544, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews
Contacts: Daniel R. Murphy, Altria Group Inc Investor Relations, 1 804 484 8222
Wednesday, Jun. 14 Northrop Grumman Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.87000 USD
Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman
Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575
Wednesday, Jun. 14 NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 2.25000 USD
Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx
Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555
Wednesday, Jun. 14 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.47000 USD
Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen
Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785
Friday, Jun. 16 7:15 AM AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect Series breakfast – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Bethesda Engage & Connect Series ‘Breakfast with HHS’ event
Location: Archer Hotel Tysons, 7599 Colshire Dr, Tysons, VA
Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA
Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158
——————–
Friday, Jun. 16 – Sunday, Jun. 18 The Nation’s Gun Show
Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA
Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/
Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344
