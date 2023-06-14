Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 8:15 AM Association of the U.S. Army event on cyber domain – ‘Building the Army of 2030: Maturing the Cyber Domain’ Association of the United States Army event, with U.S. Army Cyber Command commanding general Army Lt. Gen. Marla B. Barrett

Location: 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ausa.org, https://twitter.com/AusaNational

Contacts: David Liddle, Association of the United States Army, DLiddle@ausa.org, 1 703 841 4300 x 213

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 10:00 AM Fairfax County hosts grand opening of North Hill affordable housing

Location: Residences at North Hill, 7250 Nightingale Hill Ln, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov

Contacts: Allyson Pearce, Fairfax County, Allyson.Pearce@fairfaxcounty.gov, 1 703 246 6033

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 11:00 AM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Chamber Monthly Luncheon

Location: Chesterfield Career and Technical Center – Hull Campus, 13900 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 14 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-11022, https://twitter.com/customsborder

Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 3:30 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs 24 bills, as part of his ‘Right Help, Right Now’ agenda

Location: Fauquier Health, 500 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Thursday, Jun. 15 Advanced Forum on DCAA & DCMA Cost, Pricing, Compliance & Audits

Location: Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport, 1999 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.americanconference.com/dcaa-dcma-cost-pricing/, https://twitter.com/ACILegal, #ACIDCAA

Contacts: American Conference Institute, customerservice@americanconference.com, 1 212 352 3220

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Thursday, Jun. 15 Virginia Board of Education monthly business meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Emily Webb, Virginia Dept of Education, Emily.Webb@doe.virginia.gov, 1 804 225 2924

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 14 Leidos Holdings Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 14 Altria Group Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.94000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.altria.com/Investor-Calendar/Index?KeyGenPage=1073753544, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel R. Murphy, Altria Group Inc Investor Relations, 1 804 484 8222

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 14 Northrop Grumman Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 14 NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 2.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 14 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 7:15 AM AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect Series breakfast – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Bethesda Engage & Connect Series ‘Breakfast with HHS’ event

Location: Archer Hotel Tysons, 7599 Colshire Dr, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 – Sunday, Jun. 18 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.