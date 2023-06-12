Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 12.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 10:00 AM Schriever Spacepower Series event – Schriever Spacepower Series event, with U.S. Space Operations Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson attending

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mitchellaerospacepower.org, https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies

Contacts: The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, mitchell@afa.org, 1 703 247 5800

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 10:30 AM Secretary of Defense Austin speaks at Women’s Armed Services Integration Act anniversary event – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III speaks at the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 in the Pentagon Center Courtyard, with other speakers including Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr Kathleen Hicks and Administration and Management Director Michael Donley (10:30 AM EDT). Later in the day, Secretary Austin meets with North Macedonian Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska at the Pentagon (1:00 PM EDT)

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 1:00 PM Democratic Sen. Mark Warner tours fire station and ‘stresses need to renew expiring firefighter funding’

Location: 412 N Thompson St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 1:00 PM City of Newport News hosts ‘Juneteenth Raising of the Flag Ceremony’ event

Location: Newport News City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Kim Lee, NNVA, klee@nnva.gov, 1 757 508 2782

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 2:00 PM Jill Biden attends Women Veterans Recognition Day event – First Lady Dr Jill Biden attends a Women Veterans Recognition Day event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, where she pays tribute to the ‘nearly 3 million women who have served the nation’ and delivers remarks

Location: Military Women’s Memorial, Memorial Ave, Schley Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/, https://twitter.com/FLOTUS

Contacts: First Lady, 1 202 456 1111

This event will be open press and managed by the Military Women’s Memorial. For interested media, RSVP to Matthew Morrissey at mmorrissey@susandavis.com and Sean O’Leary at soleary@susandavis.com.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 4:00 PM Fairfax County hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Public Safety Wellness Center – Fairfax County hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Public Safety Wellness Center with Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay, Police Chief Kevin Davis, Fire Chief John Butler, Medical Director Dr Donald Stewart, and Wellness Center Director Vera Daniel

Location: 12015 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy 310, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/, https://twitter.com/fairfaxpolice

Contacts: Fairfax County Police Department, fcpdmedia@fairfaxcounty.gov

Monday, Jun. 12 – Tuesday, Jun. 13 Energy Department Advanced Scientific Computing Advisory Committee meeting

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Washington DC Crystal City, 300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-10841, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press, DOENews@hq.doe.gov, 1 202 586 4940

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 13 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 13 – Wednesday, Jun. 14 U.S. Department of Defense Defense Policy Board meeting

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 13 9:00 AM Dollar Tree Inc Full year 2022 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 14 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-11022, https://twitter.com/customsborder

Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355

Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Thursday, Jun. 15 Advanced Forum on DCAA & DCMA Cost, Pricing, Compliance & Audits

Location: Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport, 1999 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.americanconference.com/dcaa-dcma-cost-pricing/, https://twitter.com/ACILegal, #ACIDCAA

Contacts: American Conference Institute, customerservice@americanconference.com, 1 212 352 3220

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jun. 14 Leidos Holdings Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

Wednesday, Jun. 14 Altria Group Inc Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.94000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.altria.com/Investor-Calendar/Index?KeyGenPage=1073753544, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel R. Murphy, Altria Group Inc Investor Relations, 1 804 484 8222

Wednesday, Jun. 14 Northrop Grumman Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Wednesday, Jun. 14 NewMarket Corp Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 2.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

Wednesday, Jun. 14 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q1 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

