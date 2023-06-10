Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 10 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jun. 11 3:00 PM Democratic Sen. Mark Warner delivers $800,000 in federal funding to help expand broadband

Location: Freeshade Community Center, 1544 Regent Rd, Topping, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

Sunday, Jun. 11 – Wednesday, Jun. 14 AFDO annual Educational Conference – Food and Drug Administration and Association of Food and Drug Officials Annual Educational Conference

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fda.gov/, https://twitter.com/US_FDA

Contacts: FDA, fdaoma@fda.hhs.gov, 1 301 796 4540

Monday, Jun. 12 – Tuesday, Jun. 13 Energy Department Advanced Scientific Computing Advisory Committee meeting

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Washington DC Crystal City, 300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-10841, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press, DOENews@hq.doe.gov, 1 202 586 4940

